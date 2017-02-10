Minister-delegate Birchall, ambassador Meier-Klodt discuss Romania-Germany cooperation

Minister-delegate Ana Birchall and Germany’s ambassador to Bucharest Cord Meier-Klodt met on Friday to discuss cooperation between Romania and Germany in the areas of European affairs, also reviewing all fields of shared interest.

“Despite some schedule conflicts arising from Minister-delegate Birchall being appointed acting justice minister, the Romanian official wanted this meeting to take place, because it had been agreed on and reconfirmed in the previous weeks,” Romania’s Foreign Ministry (MAE) says in a press statement.

Emphasis during the meeting was placed on constant dialogue and coordination, migration management, EU’s internal security, negations over the UK leaving the EU as well as a reflection on the future of Europe, according to MAE.

Birchall is quoted as voicing openness to joint efforts to consolidate the European design with emphasis on the importance of solidarity and unity to European integration and cohesion.

She is also quoted as underscoring the importance of measures and instruments consolidating the security of European citizens, along with the protection of the European Union’s external borders, while underscoring Romania’s substantial contribution to the advancement of such objectives.

“She also reaffirmed Romania’s support for the identification of consensual, efficient solutions for Europe-wide migration management. The Romanian side mentioned the need for cooperation with external partners – origin and transit countries – being consolidated to permit drawing up sustainable solutions for the deep-rooted causes of migration,” according to MAE.

In mentioning Romania’s assuming the presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2019. Birchall informed about the start of the necessary preparations, voicing readiness for structured talks with Germany on this theme in the immediate future.

Birchall voiced the special importance of this project to Romania and the European Union alike, reiterating the opportunities and challenges Romania will have to manage during its tenure.

Ambassador Meier-Klodt reiterated the timeliness of Birchall’s visit to Germany in the period immediately ahead to discuss elements of shared interest on EU’s agenda, says MAE.