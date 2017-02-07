Minister delegate Birchall reconfirms in Brussels Gov’t determination to continue fight against corruption

Minister delegate for European Affairs Ana Birchall (photo R) spoke in Brussels within the meetings with European high officials on the sidelines of the General Affairs Council (GAC) meeting of the availability to support the demarches of the Justice Ministry in relation with the European forums and of “Bucharest’s openness to identify the most suited solutions to the problems raised regarding the recent normative acts in the justice area.”

According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release sent to Agerpres, the main topic on the GAC agenda was the preparation of the European Summit of 9-10 March. In this context, the ministers for European Affairs had an opinion exchange on the topics on the agenda corresponding to the March European Council meeting, with a focus on stimulating employment, economic growth and competitiveness, as well as on security and foreign relations aspects.

On the sidelines of the GAC meeting, the Minister delegate for European affairs had a series of meetings with high representatives of European institutions, among whom Secretary-General of the European Commission Alexander Italianer, European Union’s Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Vera Jourova, European Commission Deputy Secretary-General Paraskevi Michou and Secretary-General of the Council of the European Union Jeppe Tranholm-Mikkelsen.

Ana Birchall reiterated during the meetings the openness of Bucharest to identify the most suited solutions to the problems raised regarding the recent normative acts in the justice area.

The Romanian official confirmed Romania’s Government’s determination to continue the fight against corruption, this being an essential premise of consolidating the rule of law. In the same context, it was reiterated the availability of the Minister delegate for European Affairs to have a structured and enhanced dialogue with the EC and other EU officials, so that Romania’s position and arguments be known and fully reflected in the Commission’s evaluations, and the risk of some communication syncopes be avoided in the future. Equally, Ana Birchall conveyed the availability to support the Justice Ministry’s demarches in the relation with the European forums on the common interest topics.

During the discussions for the preparation of the European Council meeting, Minister delegate Birchall reiterated the importance Romania grants to promoting investments, stimulating economic growth and employment, highlighting at the same time the need to speed up the implementing of the relevant strategies for the Single Market, including its digital dimension, MAE shows.

In respect to the actions aimed at the security and defence area, the Romanian official stressed the need to capitalise on the current opportunities of consolidating the response to security challenges. Moreover, the Romanian official voiced Romania’s support for the promotion of implementing the EU’s internal security strategy, pointing out, in context, the importance of the aspects aimed at consolidating the EU external borders, the goals on cyber security and strengthening the Schengen Area.

The CAG meeting also included talks on the stage of implementing the European Council decisions of December 2016, based on an assessment of the Maltese Presidency on the measures conducted in areas such as migration and external borders, internal security, external security and defence, as well as commercial, social and youth aspects.

In regards to migration, the Romanian official hailed the progress made so far in the direction of consolidating the cooperation with foreign partners, origin and transit states, including the decision formulated in the European Summit in Malta.

She reiterated the need to focus on promoting a comprehensive approach allowing drawing up sustainable solutions to the profound causes of migration. Referring to the future of the European asylum policy, Minister delegate Ana Birchall said that “it is essential to identify consensual solutions meant to satisfy the goals of all member states and taking into account the various contributions of the member states to the EU common efforts. Any approach based on compulsory quotas and sanction mechanisms must be avoided,” she maintained.

Moreover, in respect to implementing the internal market strategy, Ana Birchall reiterated the support for consolidating the European internal market. “The current challenges shouldn’t involve a rationalisation of any of the four fundamental liberties of the EU, including the workers’ free movement,” Ana Birchall stated.

The Minister delegate for European Affairs at the same time voiced support for the measures aimed at modernising and exploiting the internal market potential. Referring to employment, Birchall highlighted the importance of intensifying the efforts of improving the youth employment perspectives, including by expanding the period of implementing the European Youth Employment Initiative and the Youth Guarantee.