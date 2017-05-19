Minister-delegate Birchall: Romania remains strongest partner of Moldova’s European integration process

Romania remains the strongest partner of the Republic of Moldova in the latter’s process of European integration, on Friday stated in Chisinau, the Minister Delegate for European Affairs, Ana Birchall, informs a release by the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE).

Ana Birchall chaired next to Deputy Minister of the Foreign Affairs and European Integration with Moldova’s Government, Daniela Morari the works of the 4th reunion of the Romania-Moldova Intergovernmental Committee for European Integration.

The last reunion has taken place in March 2015, in Bucharest.

The committee comprised plenary reunions, at the Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration (MAEIE) seat, and on working sectoral Groups, on essential fields for Moldova’s European integration: legislative harmonisation, strengthening of the rule of law (reform of the judiciary, prosecutor’s office, integrity, fight against discrimination), internal affairs, regional development, agriculture, sanitary – veterinary policies and food safety.

In her message, Ana Birchall emphasised that the reunion is a natural follow-up of the targets set at the joint sitting of the two Governments at eastern Romania’s Piatra Neamt on 23 March 2017, reasserting Romania’s firm and constant support for the Republic of Moldova’s European path.

The sides have agreed on joint actions and projects, that regard the strengthening of the rule of law, the technical assistance for the implementation of the Association Agreement, the institutional strengthening and the support of Chisinau for the capitalisation of the EU opportunities.

Ana Birchall had official meetings with the Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip and with the Deputy Minister of the Foreign Affairs and European Integration with Moldova’s Government, Daniela Morari. During the talks, the officials approached the action priorities in the bilateral relationship and analysed the landmarks of the Chisinau’s European agenda, with a stress on the implementation of the Association Agreement.

The Romania-Moldova intergovernmental Committee for European Integration was established based on the Action Plan for the enforcement of the Joint Declaration regarding the setting up of a Strategic Partnership between Romania and the Republic of Moldova for the latter’s European integration, inked in Iasi on 3 March 2012.