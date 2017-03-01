Minister Delegate Birchall: Romanian Presidency of EU Council – one of country’s most important projects

The Romanian Presidency of the EU Council is one of Romania’s most important projects in recent history and certainly offers numerous opportunities for our country, despite the challenging environment in Europe in which it will carry on, declared Minister Delegate for European Affairs Ana Birchall, during a meeting with France’s Ambassador to Romania, Francois Saint-Paul.

According to a press release from the Foreign Affairs Ministry sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES, the two officials discussed topical issues on the European agenda, focusing on future negotiations on Brexit and the debate on the future of the European project.

A special point on the meeting agenda were the discussions about the possibility of developing collaboration between Romania and France in preparation of Romania’s Presidency of the EU Council.

“We have an action plan to prepare the presidency, both in terms of logistics, as well as in what concerns coordination with Partner Member States, precisely because our country’s taking over the presidency will take place at a crucial time for the European Union, with a complex agenda that will include important files. (…) During the meeting, I communicated our objective, as Romanian presidency of the EU Council, to act as an honest broker, maintaining, as a general approach, a Union focused on results, solidarity, cohesion, a more open, more inclusive Union, closer to its citizens, which continues to operate based on its fundamental values and principles,” said Birchall.

At the same time, specifies MAE, Birchall reiterated Romania’s interest to deepen the institutional dialogue with the French side for best practices exchange and consultation in view of sharing the experience and lessons learned during France’s previous mandates at the Presidency of the EU Council.

“In this regard, the two officials agreed on the prospect of bilateral visits in Paris of the Minister Delegate for European Affairs, in the next period,” adds the source.