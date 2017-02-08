Minister delegate Birchall speaks in Brussels on need to amend Criminal Codes in accordance with CCR decisions

Minister delegate for European Affairs Ana Birchall highlighted, during the meetings she had in Brussels, the need to amend the Criminal Codes in order to put them in agreement with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) decisions, an aspect also revealed in the recent Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) report the European Commission published at the end of January, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs in a release.

According to the source, on the sidelines of the General Affairs Council (GAC) meeting, Minister delegate for European Affairs Ana Birchall had a series of bilateral meetings with European high officials, European Commission Deputy Secretary-General Paraskevi Michou, Secretary-General of the Council of the European Union Jeppe Tranholm-Mikkelsen and Secretary-General of the European Commission Alexander Italianer, during which common interest topics were approached.

In the meeting with Paraskevi Michou, the Romanian official voiced appreciations for the CVM report highlighting “the consistent progresses registered by Romania in relation to the goals set when the mechanism was established.” The normative acts in the justice area have also been discussed, and the Romanian Minister delegate showed that “the manner of perceiving these modifications was altered in the public space, on the ground of syncopes in the public communication process,” MAE shows.

Moreover, according to the release, the official “highlighted the need to amend the Criminal Codes in order to put them in agreement with the Constitutional Court of Romania decisions, an aspect also revealed in the recent CVM report published by the European Commission at the end of January.”

In context, MAE shows, “it was conveyed Romania’s Government’s full availability to dialogue and cooperation with all involved internal players, both on an institutional level and on a civil society level, as well as with European Commission representatives, so that the best solutions in respect to the normative acts be identified.” Moreover, she underlined the openness of the Romanian authorities of continuing the cooperation with the EC on the aspects aimed by the CVM, in view to fulfill the common goal of concluding the Mechanism.

The Minister delegate for European Affairs reiterated the messages sent through the letter Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu recently addressed to European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker and EC First Vice-President Frans Timmermans, referring to the firm commitment of all institutions and decision-making factors of Romania on continuing the fight against corruption.

Minister Ana Birchall also had a meeting with Secretary-General of the Council of the European Union Jeppe Tranholm-Mikkelsen, in which context the Romanian official highlighted the preparation demarches for Romania taking over the presidency of the Council of the European Union (in the first half of 2019), reiterating the determination of the authorities in Bucharest of fulfilling this mandate of a constructive manner, in a close relation with the member states and the European institutions. In the context of the discussions on structuring of an efficient manner the cooperation with the Council’s Secretariat General in the process of preparing Romania’s presidency of the Council of the EU, she addressed the European official the invitation to participate in the coming period in a meeting of Romania’s Government.

Jeppe Tranholm-Mikkelsen reiterated the commitment of the Council’s Secretariat General to support Romania in the preparation and conduct of the mandate as president of the Council of the EU, in virtue of its role and responsibilities in this respect.

During the talks, the Minister delegate for European Affairs showed that Romania remains “committed of a pro-active manner in the cooperation on EU level, aimed at further consolidating the European project,” the MAE release points out.