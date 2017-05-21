Minister-delegate Birchall to attend GAC meeting in EU27 format in Brussels on Monday

Romania’s Minister-delegate for European Affairs Ana Birchall will attend on Monday the meeting of the General Affairs Council (GAC) in the EU27 format, that will take place in Brussels, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs.

On this occasion, the ministers for European affairs will adopt the Council’s decisions to authorize the opening of Brexit negotiations for an agreement with the UK, which establishes the withdrawal conditions from the European Union. Furthermore, the GAC meeting will feature on its agenda the Draft Council Decision concerning the establishment of the ad hoc Working Party on the article 50, as well as discussions regarding the annotated draft agenda of the European Council in the EU27 format on 22 or 23 June, the quoted source reveals.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Minister-delegate Ana Birchall will have a meeting with her Estonian counterpart Matti Maasikas, in order to have talks in regards to the priorities of Estonia holding the Presidency of the Council of the EU and the main files that are debated on a European level.

In view of the debates, the Minister-delegate for European Affairs mentioned that for our country “the protection of Romanians’ rights and interests in the UK, as well as their families, it’s very important.” At the same time, the release points out that Ana Birchall appreciated that “the negotiation directives are balanced, in agreement with the orientations of the European Council.”

“Our position is that these directives are unequivocal and correspond with the EU27 interests, especially in respect to the sensitive aspects, such as citizens’ rights and financial implications,” the Minister-delegate stated, as quoted in the MAE release.