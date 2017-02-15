Minister-delegate for European Affairs, Ana Birchall : Romania can and should be an important voice on regional and EU level on energy security

Romania can and should be an important voice on the regional level, but also on the level of the whole European Union in what regards energy security, a main theme that will figure on the agenda of our country’s Presidency of the Council of the EU in 2019, stated the Minister-delegate for European Affairs, Ana Birchall.

“Romania can and should be, from my point of view, that important voice, not only on the regional level, but also on the level of the whole European Union in what regards energy security, energy strategy. For Romania, surely here will be technical voices speaking up, but I assure you that it is already comprised in our plan of subjects we have in sight for preparing the Presidency of the Council of the EU, it is already comprised in the short strategy which we already drafted. (…) We want to launch this debate, I hope by March to succeed and, after that, the big debate, after which the sectorial one. As we can have on the mandate of our Presidency (of the Council of the EU – e.n.) a subject so important. We have expertise, but also professional effectiveness”, Ana Birchall stated, attending the debate “Energy security of the EU. Romania’s participation to the Energy Union”, organized by the European Institute of Romania.

She added that for Romania the setting up of the Energy Union is important “in the limits and competencies provided by the European treaties.”

“It is important to respect the right of establishing the national energy mix and technological neutrality and the fundamental right of access to energy of all the EU members at the table, accessible and competitive prices. Likewise, establishing realistic objectives and deadlines in the process of energy transition for setting an internal energy market. Here we should ensure that the transition will be accomplished through a cross-sectorial approach, in order to avoid the possible negative effects over other areas, mainly over the competitiveness of the national economy”, the Minister-delegate for European Affairs explained.

According to her, the agenda of the Energy Union has a significant relevance and in accordance with the preparing process of Romania’s exercise, in the first semester of 2019, Presidency of the Council of the EU.

“Obtaining a successful Presidency represents an objective of national interest, a convergent effort and mobilization on multiple levels of the whole society being necessary, including the academic environment, on the whole”, she said.

The debate took place on the occasion of presenting the results of the research conducted within the study “Energy diplomacy of the European Union and the potential development of new infrastructure projects. Romania’s participation at the Energy Union”, project coordinated by Sorin Ionita, head of the Expert Forum, and experts in drafting Ana Otilia Nutu, analyst of public politics, and Valentina Ivan, co-author of the study, head of the Energy Investment Policy.