Minister-delegate for European Affairs Ana Birchall meets Israeli Ambassador Tamar Samash : Romania’s IHRA chairmanship will consistently pursue commitments

Minister-delegate for European Affairs with Romania’s Foreign Ministry (MAE) Ana Birchall on Friday welcomed Israeli ambassador in Bucharest Tamar Samash, whom she told that Romania in its capacity as the current holder of the chairmanship of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) will persistently pursue its undertaken commitments.

“It is essential that the heritage we bequeath to our children will not be one of hatred and isolation, but one of love, tolerance and unity,” Birchall is quoted as saying in a press statement released by MAE on Friday.

At the meeting, the two officials mentioned the excellent stage in the relations between Romania and Israel, both at a political and at sectoral levels, voicing their common wish for new steps being taken toward a strategic dimension of the Romanian-Israeli relationship by additionally capitalising on economics as well as by intensifying cooperation in the areas of energy, technology, innovation, education and research.

Talks also focused on the projects to be unfolded to hold a third Romanian-Israeli inter-governmental meeting.

The officials also exchanged opinions on internationals affairs of major interest, with emphasis on the latest developments in the Middle East, the Peace Process, current European Union affairs, the future of the European Union, the UK pulling out of the European Union, migration, domestic security and terror.

Birchall voiced Romania’s support for relations between Israel and the EU being intensified and for EU to play a consolidated part in the Peace Process, closely coordinating with the US and inside the Quartet on the Middle East.

She reasserted the determination and significant efforts deployed by Romania and its diplomats for in the fight against terror, anti-Semitism as well as any instance of racism, xenophobia, racial discrimination and intolerance.

In the same context, Romania’s determination to continue shared efforts to combat anti-Semitism and radicalisation in Romania as well as elsewhere in the EU and the world was also underscored, according to MAE.

Also discussed at the meeting was the fight against domestic violence as well as the advancement of gender equality, with Birchall extending thanks to Israel for support to this objective being reached.

“I extended to MRs ambassador Tamar Samash our gratitude for constant and full support from the State of Israel and the Israeli Embassy in Bucharest for strengthening conjugated efforts to fight against anti-Semitism, domestic violence and violence against women,” said Birchall.

She also mentioned close cooperation in the same area as part of international meetings. “We have also agreed to continue cooperation, including with organisers of the International Conference for Women Leaders hosted by the Israeli city of Haifa every two years, namely the Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation (MASHAV), the Golda Meir Mount Carmel International Training Centre, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, to say a decided NO! to violence of any kind is essential to each of us,” added Birchall.

At the end of the meeting, Birchall accepted an invitation to visit Israel this year to forward and deepen relations between Romania and Israel and strengthen cooperation on files of shared interest.