Minister-delegate for European Affairs meets Minister of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union: We will actively participate in talks regarding Europe’s future

Romania will actively participate, alongside Bulgaria, in the discussions regarding Europe’s future, Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu stated on Thursday at the meeting with the Minister of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Lilyana Pavlova Nikolova.

The Bulgarian official’s visit to Bucharest takes place in the context of Bulgaria taking over the presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2018 and the preparation of the joint government sitting to be held in Varna on October 3, reads a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Thursday sent to AGERPRES.

According to the same source, the two officials reaffirmed the need for relaunching the European project and the wish for Romania and Bulgaria to cooperate more closely in bringing together a substantial contribution to the European debate on this issue, considering that the two neighbor states hold similar stands related to such matters as the Cohesion Policy, the Common Agricultural Policy or the future Multiannual Financial Framework.

The Romanian Minister-delegate underscored the need for boosting dialogue between the two neighbor countries with respect to European affairs.

“We are going to bring our active contribution, alongside Bulgaria, to discussions regarding Europe’s future. We are decided to act alongside the members states in endorsing the rebirth and strengthening of the European project. Together we support a strong Union, close to the citizens, which ensures the security and prosperity of its citizens,” said Negrescu, according to MAE.

During discussions, the Romanian official referred to the priorities of his mandate, highlighting the initiatives aimed at streamlining the coordination mechanisms at the level of the public administration in the European affairs field, while voicing interests for an exchange of good practices. Moreover, during the meeting, other topics of dialogues were the Brexit process, the European social agenda, the migration, the European Union Strategy for the Danube Delta, expansion and the Wester Balkans, the Eastern Vicinity, the Ministry mentions.

Romania, Bulgaria set to cooperate in preparing their mandates for EU Council Presidency

Deputy Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday discussed at the Victoria Palace with the Minister in charge of the Bulgarian Presidency of the European Union Council, Lilyana Pavlova, about the opportunities of cooperation between Romania and Bulgaria, reads a release of the Government remitted to AGERPRES on Thursday.

According to this source, the topic has been approached included form the perspective of Bulgaria taking over of the presidency of the European Union Council in the first half of 2018 and Romania in the first half of 2019.

Moreover, there were mentioned such projects the two countries could develop together at economic level and in the energy field, which could be included on the agenda of the future Romania-Bulgaria inter-governmental meeting which is scheduled to take place this autumn in Varna.

“The cooperation between Romania and Bulgaria and the good preparation for taking over our first mandates at the helm of the European Union Council represent important opportunities for both countries and it only depends on us to be able to capitalize on these chances,” stated Deputy Prime Minister Ciolacu.

In his turn, Lilyana Pavlova appreciated the fact that Romania is very active in preparing its mandate as president of the EU Council.

“Bulgaria is prepared, at this hour, to exercise this mandate and I assure you of our entire support for the preparation of your own mandate,” mentioned Lilyana Pavlova.

She also showed that some of her country’s priorities will remain of current interest during Romania’s presidency too, like the Danube Strategy, the European perspective on Western Balkans, the next multiannual financial framework of the European Union, with an emphasis on the cohesion policy, and the politics at European level with respect to the migration phenomenon.

Participating in the meeting at the Victoria Palace was also Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu.