Minister-delegate for Romanians Abroad Ligor attends migration meeting

Minister-delegate Maria Ligor participated on Friday in a round table with Romanian experts in migration, focusing on identifying collaboration opportunities for a better functioning of public policies aiming at Romanians abroad, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) reported in a press statement released on Friday.

The debate was organized on the occasion of the annual conference of the European Sociology Association, “Facing a New ‘Age of Migration’? Methodological Challenges, Conceptual Questions, Political Entanglements,” unfolding in Bucharest.

In conformity with the principle of extended consultation and with observance of decision-making transparency, the MAE through the Department for Policies for Romanians Abroad is promoting an open, consistent dialogue with the main actors interested in the mobility of human capital, with a view to drawing expertise and recommendations for programmes and projects designed for Romanian nationals abroad,” the statement informs.

Ligor is quoted as saying connecting initiatives of specialists from the Romanian Diaspora with the ones in the country and the public institutions are paramount in the process of retrieving Romanian talent and expertise from abroad.

“The shaping of such a professional network in migration sociology could serve as a pattern for other fields, too. We want such initiatives to offer the opportunity to resume connections with the country and make transfer of knowledge able to contribute to Romania’s sustainable development,” Ligor said, according to Agerpres.

The meeting hosted by the University of Bucharest – the Faculty of Sociology and Social Assistance was attended by 24 Romanian experts, professors and researchers in migration sociology from the main universities of Europe and Romania. They talked with the minister about the latest developments in the study of migration at international level and about the way it could contribute to the development of this field in Romania.