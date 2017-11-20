Minister-delegate Negrescu attends first trilateral meeting in the format France-Germany-Romania : Romania wants to get closer to the hard core of Europe

On the side-lines of the meetings of the General Affairs Council (Art.50) in Brussels, Romania’s Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu attended a first trilateral meeting of the European affairs ministers of France, Germany and Romania, reconfirming Romania’s desire to move closer to Europe’s “hard core”.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) says in a press statement that Negrescu had meetings with Germany’s Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth and French Minister for European Affairs Nathalie Loiseau.

The consultations were informal, designed to allow an exchange of opinions on current affairs of priority, useful in identifying new opportunities for coordination and cooperation. The talks reaffirmed the need to restart the European project and the desire for Romania to work more closely with Germany and France to bring together a substantial contribution to the European debate on this issue, according to MAE.

Negrescu underscored the usefulness of capitalising on Romania being a staunch supporter of European integration, as well as the relevance of its future capacity of President of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2019.

Thus, possible formats were put forth to support the preparation of the Romanian Presidency, and agreement was reached on the timeliness to intensify dialogue at both political and technical levels.

“Romania wants to get closer to the hard core of the European Union, and holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union provides an opportunity to strengthen the unity of the member states, acting as a mediator and following a consensus-based and dialogue-driven approach. Romania is determined to act alongside Germany, France and all other states that support the reinvigoration and consolidation of the European project. Together we support a strong union that ensures the security and prosperity of its citizens,” Negrescu said, according to MAE.

Negrescu’s visit is said to have been an opportunity to address current affairs, such as the European Pillar of Social Rights, the future multi-annual financial framework, strengthening internal security, as well as the European Union’s defence policy and foreign relations.

“Romania is committed to keeping up its pro-European trajectory and to progressing towards economic and social convergence with the rest of the European Union,” Negrescu said at the end of the meeting.

The meeting is said to be part of Negrescu’s actions in support of strengthening European business cooperation with a view to efficiently advancing common interests at the EU level.