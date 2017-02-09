Minister delegate of European Affairs Ana Birchall discusses with Ambassador of Austria continuation of European project, in Brexit context

The Minister delegate of European Affairs, Ana Birchall, received on Thursday the Ambassador of the Republic of Austria, Gerhard Reiweger, and discussed with him including the continuation of the European project, in the context of Brexit.

Both sides have expressed the openness for deepening the cooperation in view of ensuring some successful Presidencies of the Council of the European Union for Austria (second semester of 2018) and Romania (first semester of 2019), shows a press release the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

The Minister delegate reiterated the determination of Romanian authorities “to exert this mandate in a constructive manner, in close relation with the member states and European institutions. In the same context, the major importance of this project for the whole Romanian society was evoked, taking into account the benefits it generates, including in the sphere of investments, trade and tourism, MAE shows.

Ana Birchall appreciated the collaboration with Austria on the level of the European agenda as being a consistent one, starting from the common interests of the two states, mainly focussed on the necessity of maintaining a European Union that is competitive, safe, with a higher degree of cohesion, particularly in the context of the current challenges.

In this regard, she underlined the fact that debates on the Union’s future and relation with the UK in the context of Brexit should start from the premise that the European project is essential for all its members, and the fundamental values and principles are solid and indivisible. She reiterated the importance of unitary, pragmatic and constructive approaches, within some inclusive formats of discussions, in the perspective of preparing the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, but also the future project for negotiation on the UK’s exit from the Union.

The Romanian official reaffirmed, likewise, the essential character of the Single Market’s integrity to the economic and social development of the EU and its member states. Ana Birchall underscored the importance of respecting the fundamental freedoms, including the free movement of the work force and services, the source specifies.

Furthermore, she reiterated the importance of consolidating the security of European citizens, including the measures on protection of the European Union’s external borders.

Ana Birchall reaffirmed Romania’s support for the common efforts of the EU on the management of migration and underlined the importance of continuing the discussions on the EU level for identifying the most efficient solutions in the area of migration and asylum. The Romanian side evoked the necessity of consolidating the cooperation with the external partners, states of origin and states of transit, that would allow drawing up long-term solutions to the profound reasons of migration.

Regarding the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR), initiated in 2008 by Romania and Austria, the two officials underscored the importance of a better public communication, including on a ministerial level, on the positive impact of the launched projects under its aegis on a regional level.

During the meeting, Gerhard Reiweger evoked the perspective of the Romanian official paying a visit to Austria, in the next period, dedicated to coordinating the preparation of the two countries for taking over the rotating Presidency of the EU Council, the MAE press release also specifies.