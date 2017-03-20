Minister for European Affairs, civil servants’ representatives discuss Romania’s term at EU Council helm in 2019

Minister Delegate for European Affairs Ana Birchall on Monday met with the representatives of the National Civil Servants’ Trade Union (SNFP) with whom she discussed, among others, the moment Romania will take over the Presidency of the Council of the EU in 2019.

“With your help, we can use the opportunity of Romania’s exercising the Presidency of the EU Council to send a strong message of support for the European project and draw recognition for the country’s merits and position as a relevant and powerful actor in our region and in the European Union,” said the Minister Delegate, according to a Foreign Ministry release.

The meeting was also an occasion for the Minister to emphasize her openness to permanent and transparent dialogue directed towards increasing the professionalism and European affairs expertise among civil servants and contract staff in Romania’s public administration.

During the talks, the sides also looked at the context of the preparations for Romania’s taking over the Presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2019, with the Minister Delegate for European Affairs referring to this moment as to a major country project that needs to be managed effectively and in a pragmatic manner, to the benefit of European citizens and of the whole European construction.

An important point in the talks referred to the cooperation possibilities that open as a result of Romania’s taking over the Presidency of the Council of the EU, as regards the selection and training of a professional body capable to manage the challenges and the technical sophistication attained by debates and negotiations in the Council of the EU, the release said.

“We intend to proceed to a mapping of the human resources in the ministries and institutions involved in this process so as to build the best team tasked with handling Romania’s stint at the helm of the EU’s rotating Presidency,” said the Minister Delegate for European Affairs.

Ana Birchall also invited the social partners to get actively involved in the program of public debates aimed at placing on the public agenda Romania’s national vision in the light of its upcoming term at the Presidency of the EU Council.

“We rely on the active involvement of all social partners in the public consultation process we are currently unfolding, including in future public events, in order to identify the best solutions and projects to support Romania’s interests at EU level,” said Minister Delegate Ana Birchall.