Minister Lazar Comanescu to participate in the Foreign Affairs Council meeting

Foreign Affairs Minister, Lazar Comanescu, is set to participate, on Monday, together with his counterparts from the member-states of the European Union, in the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC), which will take place in Brussels.

According to a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), the ministers’ agenda of discussions will feature subjects such as the situation in Turkey, the Eastern Partnership, as well the developments in the southern vicinity, emphasis being placed on the Syrian case.

The stage of implementation of the Global Strategy for Foreign Policy and Common Security of the EU will be approached during a joint session of the ministers of foreign affairs and defence ministers from member-states set to take place on Monday.

On the FAC sidelines, Minister Lazar Comanescu will participate on Sunday in an informal discussion of foreign affairs ministers regarding the transatlantic relation, at the invitation of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, as well as in the Friends of Albania meeting, organized by Italy and Austria, which will see the participation of the Albanian Prime Minister, Edi Rama, and Foreign Affairs Minister Ditmir Bushati.