Minister Mihnea Motoc rides cycle 56 km at fundraiser

Defence Minister Mihnea Motoc (photo R) rode his bicycle 56 kilometres on Saturday, at a fundraiser meant to help Romanian soldiers take part in the Invictus Paralympic games in Toronto.

“As part of the series of actions carried out by the warm-hearted members of the Povestasii Association in order to collect the funds needed to support the participation of Romanian soldiers at the Invictus Paralympic games in Toronot, we, off-road professionals or amateurs, are now seriously getting in the mud for 56 kilometres of endurance in the Invictus spirit, on the First Escape racetrack,” Mihnea Motoc wrote on Facebook before the start of the race in which 25 people took part.