Minister Violeta Alexandru: ANAF is reformed and will develop very much online

Minister for Public Consultation and Civic Dialogue Violeta Alexandru says that the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) has been reformed this year and it will continue to develop very much online.

“The ANAF has been reformed. (…) I speak, as being an insider, of things I have seen happening. The ANAF will develop very much online,” Minister Violeta Alexandru stated on Thursday on the TVR1 national television station.

According to her, the ANAF makes efforts not to be perceived as “a supervisor who strangles the economy.”

“The ANAF makes efforts (…) so that at the end of the year (…) it ca become that institution which won’t be exclusively perceived as a supervisor who strangles the economy, but an institution that makes the first steps (…) to become a support institution for the economy, while aiming effectively there, where the highest dose of risk exists and where the clues point out to the existence of tax evasion, thereby dosing its efforts in order to create a balance between efficiency and investment, in respect to what the state does to achieve results. (…) A few steps can be seen and definitely many more will be seen at the end of the year,” Violeta Alexandru added.