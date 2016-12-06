Minister Violeta Alexandru: I proposed Cabinet to sign the Council of Europe Convention on Access to Official Documents

“At the end of this year of tenure, (…) I still have a key-objective ahead, which I understand to see through together with my team, namely, for the same reason of coordinating Romania’s working standards with similar standards of other European countries, I proposed the Cabinet to sign what is called the Council of Europe Convention on Access to Official Documents,” Minister for Public Consultation and Civic Dialogue Violeta Alexandru Violeta Alexandru said at the event “Results and challenges in the area of transparency – an essential prerequisite for efficient measures in Romania’s anti-corruption policies for the sustainability of the measures on transparency achieved in 2016” ,organised on Tuesday at the Victoria Palace of Government, by the Ministry for Public Consultation and Civic Dialogue and the Kingdom of the Netherlands Embassy in Bucharest.

According to Minister Violeta Alexandru, this demarche places Romania in relation with similar practices of other countries.

“It is a demarche which at the same time places Romania in relation with similar practices of other countries, which have already signed, respectively ratified (…) the Convention, but it also allows us to further learn, get inspired from the models of other countries, be able to set in place a healthy and useful reference for Romania in the years to come,” Violeta Alexandru also said.