Minister Vulpescu: The recent Jerusalem International Book Fair saw an exceptional participation of Romania

Resigning Minister of Culture and National Identity Ionut Vulpescu said in a Facebook post that Romania’s presence at this year’s edition of the Jerusalem International Book Fair has shown the Israeli audience a face of Romania other than what they can see on TV.

“The recent Jerusalem International Book Fair saw an exceptional participation of Romania, intended to highlight the fact that our country has been there ever since the first edition of the event in 1963, as well as the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem. As the only eastern European country that did not break relations with Israel in 1967, Romania honored its tradition by attending this fair with a stand and a top-standard delegation of writers. Thus, the stand organized by the Ministry of Culture and National Identity saw the launch of volumes authored by Riri Sylvia Manor, Adrian Alui Gheorghe, Moshe Idel, Ephraim Zurroff and Carol Feldman, a recital by great poet Adrian Popescu, dialogues with the historian Victor Neumann and philosopher Sorin Lavric, as well as the presentation of the Association of Romanian Language Israeli Writers,” Vulpescu noted.

He added that the Ministry of Culture was represented at the fair by Under Secretary of State Irina Cajal, and Romania’s stand had a record high number of visitors.

“I am glad to have supported the strategic decision to field at this book fair such a valuable team. We showed the Israeli public a face of Romania other than the one they can see on TV,” Ionut Vulpescu wrote.

The 28th edition of the Jerusalem International Book Fair took place at the HaTachana HaRishona Center between June 11 – 15. Romania’s stand was organized by the Ministry of Culture and National Identity with the participation of the Romanian Cultural Institute in Tel Aviv, the Hasefer Publishing House and the Association of Romanian Language Israeli Writers.