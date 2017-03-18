Ministry for Romanians Abroad announces Italian-Romanian agreement to set up assistance center for trafficking victims

Italian officials agreed to the establishment of a center of support and assistance to people susceptible to trafficking and trafficking victims, and to creating a bilateral platform where Italy’s joint regional committees shall participate together with representatives of the Romanian authorities, informs a release of the Ministry for Romanians Abroad (MPRP).

The establishment of the center was proposed by the Romanian fact-finding delegation headed by Minister for Romanians Abroad Andreea Pastirnac that traveled to Italy to assess the situation of Romanian workers there.

The Italian officials proposed the signing of an intergovernmental memorandum to this effect.

Minister for Romanians Abroad Andreea Pastirnac met on Friday with Maria Elena Boschi, Minister Delegate for Equal Opportunities with the Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, and with Vincenzo Amendola, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The two Italian officials reiterated the support of the Italian state for the initiatives proposed by the representative of the Romanian government, highlighting the importance and impact of the local Romanian community on the economic and social development of Italy, given that they account for 20 pct of the total immigration to this country.

The Italian officials also assured the Romanian side that concrete measures have been taken to address the issue of workers being subjected to abuse, presenting them the elements of the recently adopted new legislation against the phenomenon of mediation in labor relations, and designed to provide a truly effective tool for the protection of foreign workers in Italy, the release said.

The sides also analyzed the expansion of cooperation between the Interior Ministries of the two countries and the opening of several info kiosks to inform the Romanian community about the dangers of abuse at work.

In the context of her visit to Italy, the Minister for Romanians Aboard attended, alongside representatives of the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry for Business, Trade and Entrepreneurship, the Romania-Italy Economic Forum, where over 100 entrepreneurs from both countries discussed mutual economic cooperation opportunities.

The Romanian official was also scheduled to meet with representatives of the Romanian community in Italy and to visit the Orthodox Diocese of Italy, MPRP informed.