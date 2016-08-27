Ministry of Culture to fund a volume with Enescu’s piano works

The Romanian Ministry of Culture is to fund a 200 page volume containing some of composer George Enescu’s piano solo works, minister Corina Suteu announced on her Facebook page.

The volume will gather Sonatas op.24 no.1 and no.3, sonata unique “Torso” (Sonatenstatz, 1912), Piece sur le nom Faure and Piece Impromptues op. 18.

The volume will be published in 200 copies and will be sent free of charge to all great libraries in the country and abroad, to important orchestras in Romania, art schools and other prestigious institutions in the field.

According to the minister’s Facebook post, Enescu’s piano compositions are in great demand worldwide and renowned pianists include them in their repertory; the old editions musicians use are, on the one hand, very difficult to find or damaged, and on the other hand, they contain a series of errors that distort the content.

The project was submitted to”Grafoart”Association.