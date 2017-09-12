Ministry of Economy creates Council for National Defence Industry Coordination

The Gov’t on Thursday approved through a Decision the organisation and functioning of the Council for the National Defence Industry’s Coordination, a release by the Gov’t reads.

This council will support the Ministry of Economy in coordinating at national level the economic and financial efforts and the resources allocated to ensure the manufacturing capacities necessary in the defence industry. The council will operate as an advisory tripartite body and will ensure the consulting framework for the setting up of a strategic partnership among the public bodies, the business milieu and the labour force in the national defence industry.

The council will include: the public administration – representatives at secretary of state (or assimilated) level with each institution within the National Defence System’s Forces (the National Defence Ministry – MApN, Internal Affairs Ministry – MAI, Romanian Intelligence Service – SRI, Foreign Intelligence Service – SIE, Special Telecommunication Service – STS, Guard and Protection Service – SPP), the relevant ministry, the specialised authority, the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Labour Ministry, the Education Ministry, the Research Ministry, the Public Finance Ministry; the legal representatives of the national association of the manufacturers and of the representative national employers; the legal representatives of the national trade union of the workers with the national defence industry.

The structure and nomination of the Council’s members are decided by the Prime Minister, and its activity is steered by the Ministry of Economy’s representative, who ensures the Chairmanship of the Council. The Council gathers quarterly and if necessary, also holds extraordinary sittings, at its chairman’s initiative, and the decisions are adopted by majority vote of the members attending the meeting.

Among the council’s responsibilities are: to ensure the inter-institutional consulting framework regarding the carrying out of the multiannual endowment programmes of the National Defence System’s Forces (FSNA) with the participation of the national defence industry, as well as the kicking off of certain national programms or projects of endowment of the FSNA that are to involve the national defence industry.

The establishment of the Council for the National Defence Industry’s Coordination was decided under Law No. 232/2016 on the national defence industry, whose enforcement methodological norms were approved by the gov’t on 23 August.

“The novelty brought by the said norms approved is the set up of the Single Register of the Companies and Production Capacities and Services in National Defence, managed also by the Ministry of Economy,” the release adds.