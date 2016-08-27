Ministry of Economy working on plan to allow companies to establish vocational schools

The Romanian Ministry of Economy, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Labor, is in the process of developing a set of regulations meant to allow companies to establish vocational schools to train needed personnel, minister of Economy Costin Borc announced on Friday during a conference on digitization.

“Together with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Labor we’re soon going to release a package aimed at helping companies establish their own vocational schools in order to train their personnel to work in a digital industry, but also to train people that risk being left behind professionally due to digitization,” Borc explained, according to Agerpres.

According to the minister, professional training also needs to develop the skills of IT specialists, but also to develop the curriculum in order to train the specialists the economy needs.

“I’d like to speak about the importance of science in the Romanian education system, that should train both technicians and entrepreneurs; but we also shouldn’t forget professional training, because digitization does not only translate in transformation, but it also means that we need to help the people who risk being left behind to find professional alternatives in order to be able to find new jobs,” the minister of Economy added.

He also pointed out that start-ups established in university centers reach a certain level of development, by then they “fly across the ocean.” According to Borc, there companies should be invited to get involved in European projects, so that there is a cluster of innovation in every industry.