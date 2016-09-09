Ministry of Environment to implement LIFE projects worth 7 million euros

Romania’s Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forestry (MMAP) is to implement LIFE projects amounting to 7 million euros, with the most recent to be conducted on an 80,000-euro budget and to focus on best practices exchange and strategic tools for Green Public Procurement (GPP), head of the MMAP Directorate for European Funds Marisanda Pirianu said on Thursday at a conference.

“Currently, MMAP is implementing 7 LIFE projects, amounting to 7 million euros. Also, currently, there are several calls for LIFE projects. Today we’re launching the ‘GPPbest – Best practices exchange and strategic tools for Green Public Procurement (GPP)’, a project worth 80,000 euros. Under this project, we will benefit from the expertise of our Italian colleagues, who are partners and coordinators of this initiative,” Pirianu said.

According to the MMAP representative, Romania is preparing 10 applications for funding worth 10-12 million euros that need the approval of the European Commission.

MMAP State Secretary Raul Calin Pop said that the new LIFE project holds very important social significance and, in this context, society needs to switch to a circular economy, from a current linear economy.”

“This project entails an important and delicate task: measuring something that cannot be easily measured. It’s a delicate, risky initiative that needs to be done, inspired by models we see around us. When we talk about public green spaces, it’s important that we make procedures operational for transparency, ethics and usefulness. Efforts need to focus on educating consumers, helping them make ethical and transparent purchase decisions. Green public procurement is a systemic signal that can change our lives,” Pop said.

“GPPbest – Best practices exchange and strategic tools for Green Public Procurement (GPP)” project is funded through LIFE “Governance and Information” programme and is to be implemented October 2015 -June 2018. The project is coordinated by Italy’s Basilicata region while MMAP, the Italian regions of Sardinia and Lazio as well as Ecosistemi Foundation are beneficiaries.