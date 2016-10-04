Ministry of European Funds launches calls for 5-mil-euro projects for Bucharest-Ilfov area and 7 less developed regions

The Ministry of European Funds (MEF) opened calls for projects for the less developed regions and for Bucharest-Ilfov area, worth 5 million Euros, according to a release published on the institution’s website.

“The Ministry of European Funds opened the calls for the projects for: “Preparing support for drawing up the Local Development Strategy (SDL)- cities/municipalities with over over 20,000 inhabitants,” for 7 Development Regions and Bucharest -Ilfov Region. The calls support the conversion on the local level of the measures stipulated by the Romanian Government in the Anti-Poverty Package. Therefore, in the urban communities characterized by a law level of education, high unemployment rate, poor health of the residents and bad habitation conditions, with a focus on the population belonging to the Roma minority, integrated projects in the context of local development mechanism placed under the community responsibility will be implemented,” the MEF informs.

The funding beneficiaries of this project call can be the local public authorities in partnership with the relevant social actors or the Local Action Groups (GAL) existing at the launching of the call. For the Bucharest- Ilfov Region the funding stands at 250,000 Euros and for the 7 less developed regions the funding worth over 4.8 million Euros. The maximum eligible value of a project stand at 50,000 Euros.

The projects are to be submitted through the 2014 MySMIS information system until 14 November 2016, 16:00 hrs.

The Local Development placed under the Community Responsibility (LDCR) is the new territorial development instrument proposed by the European Commission for the 2014-2020 period in order to fight urban poverty and social exclusion through the simulation of the the local development communities involvement by forming a local partnership and involving several Local Development Strategies (SDL).

The Human Capital Operational Programme 2014-2020 has allocated a total of 4.326 billion Euros. The program establishes the investment priorities, the specific objectives and the Romania’s assumed actions in the human resource area in order to contribute to the decline of the economic and social development disparities between Romania and the EU Member States.