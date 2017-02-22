Ministry of Labor, meeting with European Commission delegation; among topics approached: migration and EU funds

Minister of Labor and Social Justice, Lia Olguta Vasilescu, met, on Tuesday, with a delegation of the European Commission, led by the Deputy Director-General of the Directorate General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion , Zoltan Kazatsay, among the topics approached being migration and accessing the European funds, according to a press release of the Ministry.

“The representative of the European Commission assured the Romanian side of full support and assistance necessary in accessing the European funds, in the context of the majority of measures that the Ministry of Labor and Social Justice (MMJS) implements, (provided in the governing program) follow to be financed by the European funds”, the press release shows.

The Ministry specifies that among the topics approached was also the migration of the workforce from Romania, context in which MMJS showed what measures were and are to be adopted for salary increases, precisely for stopping the migration, but also to determine the Romanian citizens to return to their country of origin.

MMJS mentions that this was the first meeting between the Minister of Labor and a delegation of the European Commission, these are to take place periodically, for the most efficient absorption of the European funds.