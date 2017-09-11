Mircea Basescu to be released on parole. Final court ruling

Mircea Basescu, ex-President Traian Basescu’s brother, sentenced to four years in jail for influence peddling, will be released on parole, the Constanta Court ruled on Monday. The court ruling is final.

The Constanta Court thus rejected the anti-corruption prosecutor’s appeal against the ruling issued by the Medgidia Court. On July 19, the Medgidia Court had decided to release ex-President Traian Basescu’s brother on parole.

Mircea Basescu was expected to leave the Poarta Alba Penitentiary a few hours after the Constanta Court issued its ruling, once formalities were made.

Mircea Basescu has spent 860 days in prison, including the period of house arrest, out of a prison sentence of 1,461 days.

Mircea Basescu told the court he has health problems, he has to buy the pharmaceutical drugs he needs, and that other convicts with harsher sentences have already been released, their parole requests being admitted. He added he will not be tempted to commit other corruption crimes once he leaves prison.

Mircea Basescu has so far filed three parole requests, the first of them last autumn.

In June 2016, the Constanta Court of Appeals sentenced him to four years in prison, executory sentence, for influence peddling in the dossier in which he was found guilty of receiving EUR 250,000 in order to intercede with magistrates so as to obtain a favourable court ruling in a lawsuit that concerned Sandu Anghel. The court thus upheld the initial ruling issued by the Constanta Court in January 2016.

In the same dossier, Marian Capatana was sentenced to three years in prison, executory sentence, for complicity to influence peddling. Capatana was released on parole at the end of June by the Mehedinti Court, after the Drobeta Turnu Severin Court had previously taken a similar decision.