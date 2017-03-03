Mircea Dinescu, heard at the Prosecutor attached to the Supreme Court in the Revolution case: “If Iliescu wouldn’t have appeared on TV, maybe now you could lay a flower at my grave”

Mircea Dinescu arrived on Thursday morning at the Prosecutor attached to the Supreme Court, to be heard as a witness in the Revolution case, in which investigations are made for crimes against humanity. Before meeting the prosecutors, Dinescu said that maybe he was dead now, if in December, 1989, Ion Iliescu wouldn’t have come to the Television.

“If Iliescu wouldn’t have appeared on TV, maybe now you could lay a flower at my grave, and not only at mine”, stated Mircea Dinescu to the journalists before meeting the prosecutors.

He added that all the generals in the Army and in the Securitate who had to leave with Ceausescu, joined Iliescu.

“Keeping the proportions, I feel like Nicolae Balcescu, who after leading the revolution of 1848, he would have been called in 1875 to say what happen then, if he lived. It seems to me like we are playing in a soap opera, because all the kinds of commissions and committees have been made for years in which it should have been discussed what happened then, and the case was hushed up. After 27 years, you call people who participated then?” Dinescu added.

In the Revolution case, also the former PM Petre Roman was heard on Wednesday, and on February 20, MEP Laszlo Tokes was also heard as a witness.

Tokes stated to the prosecutors that after the escape of the Ceausescu couple, the events took place based on a plan previously designed, having the main purpose to legitimate the new leadership.

He said that the questions of the military prosecutors referred to the period from 22nd to 30th of December, namely the establishment of the National Salvation Front (FSN); it was the period when t was registered a larger number of victims than during the demonstrations that led to the fall of the dictatorship.

The Manager of the Bucharest National Theater, Ion Caramitru, former member of the Executive Bureau of the Council of the National Salvation Front, also made statements as a witness in the Revolution case, on February 23.

During the investigation, the military prosecutors of the Prosecutor attached to the Supreme Court have heard, recently, several former members of the Council of the National Salvation Front, requesting documents from different institutions, which will be used in the investigation on crimes against humanity.

Military prosecutors of the Prosecutor attached to the Supreme Court ordered on November 1, 2016, the extension of the prosecution in rem for crimes against humanity.

The documents in the file indicate that, in order to keep the power, by its actions conducted and the measures ordered, the political and military leadership established after December, 1989 caused the killing, the gunshot injury, the physical or mental harm, respectively the duress of a large number of people, “deeds that are subject to the typical conditions of the crimes against humanity”, stated PICCJ.

“The premise of the crime against humanity referring to the existence of a generalized attack is given by the large number of localities in which armed incidents took place, with the above mentioned consequences. The manner of performing this attack indicates the existence of a plan of action, aiming to create confusion among the army, by dividing the leadership of the Ministry of National Defence and of the Ministry of Interior or the same Ministry, in order to take the power and to legitimate the new leaders. To perform this plan, the Romanian Television was used to send alarming and sometimes false press releases, phone connections were cut, and former militaries who were loyal to the new political and military leadership were appointed to the head of the force Ministries, with the consequence of causing a psychological and Media «war» that led to numerous victims”, according to the Prosecutor of the Supreme Court.

Prosecutors investigate all the deeds that were subject to the file no.11/P/2014, including the deeds committed after December 22, 1989 across the country, according to the orders in the conclusion that confirms the reopening of the prosecution in this case.

The case of the “Revolution of 1989” is one of the most delayed investigations in the history of the Romanian jurisprudence. Prosecutors had to clarify the cases of the death of 709 people, the gunshot injury of 1,855 people, the injury of 343 people by other forms of violence, as well as the illegal deprivation of liberty of 924 people.