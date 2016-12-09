Mircea Dumitru, Vlad Voiculescu and Dragos Pislaru, favoured by Nicusor Dan as members of future Gov’t

Mircea Dumitru, Vlad Voiculescu and Dragos Pislaru are the incumbent ministers whom Save Romania Union (USR) President Nicusor Dan (photo) sees in a future Government led by Dacian Ciolos, provided USR and PNL manage to form the parliamentary majority, albeit without forming an alliance.

The USR leader was asked who are, in his view, the incumbent ministers who should be part of a future Ciolos Cabinet.

“I find Mr. Mircea Dumitru, from Education [Ministry], to be a very suitable person. I find Vlad Voiculescu a very suitable person. Dragos Pislaru – a very suitable person. We can extend the analysis, but there are a few,” Nicusor Dan stated for Adevarul Live.

He added that if Romanians vote for USR and PNL then Dacian Ciolos will be Premier and the Government will be “legitimate, on a correct, European path, backed by a parliamentary majority even though the parties will not form an alliance.”

Nicusor Dan reiterated that USR will not nominate ministers and secretaries of state, leaving it up to Dacian Ciolos to nominate future Government members, pointing out however that there will be no controversial persons within the Government.

Premier Dacian Ciolos stated on Tuesday that he had informal preliminary talks in order for some technocrat members of the current Government to continue their mandates in the future Government too, pointing out that this is his “clear and firm” desire which he has relayed to PNL and USR, the political parties that are backing him.