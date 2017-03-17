Mircea Ionescu Quintus celebrates his 100th Birthday

Being a Liberal, like his father, as well as writer, epigram author, and currently the Honorary President of the National Liberal Party – as well as a former leader for a long time of this party -, Mircea Ionescu Quintus will celebrate at the end of this week, the venerable age of 100 years. He currently lives in Ploiesti, but participates at the Liberal meetings whenever his health status allows him to do it; his last presence was at the meeting of the National Coordination Council, held in Bucharest on March 4.

Being a senior of the Romanian politics, Mircea Ionescu Quintus will celebrate the venerable age of 100 years, which brings him the status of the most long-lasting politician in Romania, who remained loyal to the same political party – PNL. He was born on March 18, 1917, in Kerson, Ukraine. He is married to Viorica Ionescu – Quintus, his partner in life and politics; they currently live in Prahova, Ploiesti.

He is a funny person, which quality possibly helped him survive to the political imprisonment. Mircea Ionescu Quintus comes from a family with old Liberal traditions. His model was I. G. Duca and he had the privilege to receive advices for life from the great Nicolae Iorga. His father also was an important Liberal, a lawyer who had several parliamentary seats. Mircea Ionescu Quintus currently has a rich activity in the field of justice and politics.

Graduating the Law Faculty of the Bucharest University in 1938, in the Constitutional Law field, he was a political detainee during the totalitarian regime – suffering in the communist prisons and at the Canal -, being a veteran of war in the rank of Major.

He is a PNL member since 1945, his political course being as follows: 1990-1992 – PNL Vice President; 1990-1991 – Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies; 1990-1992 – Prahova Deputy; 1993-2001 – President of the National Liberal Party; 1991-1992 – Justice Minister in the Stolojan Government; 1996-1999 – Deputy Chairman of the Senate; 1996-2000 – Prahova Senator; 1999-2000 – Chairman of the Senate; 2000-2004 – Prahova Senator. He is a Honorary President of PNL since October 19, 2002.

We mention that he is a lawyer, practicing in the Prahova Bar Association between 1940 and 1987, and after 1990, he was also a University professor of constitutional law for a few years.

Being a member of the Writers Union of Romania, Mircea Ionescu Quintus is a writer, author of several volumes of epigrams, short stories and memoirs. He is also the President and the Honorary President of several cultural foundations and associations. At the same time, he received countless honors for his activity. Thus, he received in April 2009 the grade of brigadier general, retired, from the President at that time, Traian Basescu, being also decorated with the Order “Romanian Crown” with swords and ribbon for military virtue. He is a Honorary Citizen of the cities of Ploiesti and Orsova.

Forever a young soul, Mircea Ionescu Quintus guided in his life, as he confessed whenever he had the opportunity, by the principle: “I will get old only in the moment when I believe I have nothing more to do”. Besides, last year, when he reached the age of 99, waiting for 100 years of life, he made an epigram for himself: “My years are running to one hundred / Like trees in forests, growing brave / By many people I’ll be hunted / Oh, what’s a hundred in our days!” , explaining that one hundred years can mean a lot. “One hundred years means something when you are decided, since the first steps you make in your life, to serve those who are close to you, to serve your profession, to serve your nation from where you came”, he wished to mention.

The opening of an exhibition of works from the “Ionescu-Quintus” Collection, in Ploiesti

On the occasion of celebrating 100 years of life, one of the main cultural institutions of Ploiesti, the hometown of Mircea Ionescu Quintus – the Art Museum – wished to pay him homage by organizing a unique exhibition. It is the exhibition called “Quintus 100 – works from the <<Ionescu-Quintus>> Collection”.

Thus, the public will can admire until March 25, 36 works forming the first Collection of the Ploiesti Art Gallery, established in 1931, at the initiative of a group of intellectuals from Ploiesti, including the politician and art hobbyist Ion Ionescu-Quintus, architect Toma T. Socolescu and historian Dumitru Munteanu Ramnic. 17 of the 36 works presented at this exhibition belonged to the Ionescu-Quintus family, including paintings signed by Nicolae Grigorescu, Gheorghe Petrascu, Iosif Izer, Stefan Luchian, Nicolae Tonitza. The Ploiesti Art Gallery led to the establishment of the current Art Museum, the gallery reaching last year, 85 years of existence.