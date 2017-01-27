MJ organizes on Monday public debate on Emergency Ordinance drafts on pardon and amending Criminal Codes

The Ministry of Justice (MJ) will organize on Monday a public debate regarding the Emergency Ordinance drafts on pardon and amending the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code.

According to the MJ, on Monday, January 30, between 10:00 – 12:00, at the Ministry of Justice’s headquarters there will be organized a debate regarding the Emergency Ordinance drafts of the Government for the modification and addition of the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code, and Emergency Ordinance draft of the Government on pardoning some sentences.

The allocated time to each intervention is three minutes for every association, individual participant respectively, the MJ announces.

Minister of Justice starts tour of penitentiaries

Minister of Justice Florin Iordache on Thursday paid a working visit to the Jilava Penitentiary, and these days is going to make a tour of the penitentiaries in Romania.

“I was at Jilava, tomorrow I will go to Rahova, to Ploiesti, in different places. I will make a tour of the penitentiaries,” Florin Iordache stated for Agerpres.

Asked whether he discovered irregularities, Iordache answered that he will offer more information when the visit ends.

According to the Press Bureau of the Jilava Penitentiary, the Minister has paid a working visit in order to evaluate the detention conditions in this unit.