Modifications of Tax Code and Law repealing 102 non-fiscal taxes, rates to come into force

The modifications brought to the Tax Code at the beginning of this year, the Law repealing 102 non-fiscal rates and taxes and the elimination of the 088 form, regarding the companies’ registration for VAT purposes are among the most important measures with an economic impact to come into force on 1 February 2017.

One of the modifications brought to the Tax Code is the elimination of the threshold for the pensions’ contributions (CAS) and health (CASS), that had been established to the equivalent of 5 average gross salaries.

On the other hand, it is reintroduced the exemption from health contributions of people who make revenues from investment (dividends, interests) or/and other sources, if, alongside these, they obtain other revenues for which they pay CASS, such as salaries, pensions, revenues from independent activities, revenues from rent, etc.

The payment of CASS for the above-mentioned revenues, no matter if there were any other revenue sources, became mandatory starting with January 1, 2017.

The provision according to which pensions, no matter the sum, are exempt from payment of social healthcare contributions, but also the exemption of pensions under 2,000 RON from tax. At the same time, medical subscriptions become deductible within the 400 euro per year limit.

Another modification of the Tax Code refers to the taxation and classification regime for small enterprises. Thus, the revenue tax of small enterprises with one employee decreases from 2 percent to 1 percent, and the revenue threshold up to which a company can be included in the definition of small enterprise rises from 100,000 euro to 500,000 euro. The tax rate of 3 percent remains unchanged though, for small enterprises with no employees.

A modification long awaited by companies is the one referring to the elimination of the 088 form, by ANAF and its replacement with a new registration procedure for VAT purposes, already published by ANAF.

Among the 102 non-fiscal fees comprised in the Law that provides their slashing, can be counted the radio-TV fee and the Environmental Stamp, the most well known and among the ones with the greatest impact within the institutions that were financed by these fees.

Apart from these, there are 22 more non-fiscal taxes levied by the Ministry of Foreign affairs (MAI), among the most important being the criminal record release fee and eight fees corresponding to services of matriculation and driving licenses.

For passports, the fees have been modified, through the elimination of the 22 lei for the release of data from the National Regular Passports Directory and the release of certificates concerning the right to freely move abroad, passport records and the period during which the applicant had the status of Romanian citizen residing abroad. According to the new regulations, the new taxes will amount to 258 lei for the ordinary electronic passport (valid for 5 years, issued for people over 12 years old), 234 lei for the ordinary electronic passport (valid for 3 years, issued for children below 12 years old) and 96 lei for the ordinary temporary passport (valid for one year).

Also scrapped are three taxes levied by MAI (Internal Affairs Ministry), charged for the prefect’s institutions certifying by apostille official administrative documents upon request and the registration of applications for the apostille.

Six extra-judiciary stamp duties and two consular taxes for personal record and marital status services will also be axed as of February 1.

The Trade Registry also announced the duties it had levied so far and that it is going to slash from February 1. Among these are the trade register fee, amounting to 250 lei for companies and 90 lei for Authorized Persons, Individual and Family Enterprises, the 45 lei-fee for simple mention requests or the 220 lei-fee for complex mention requests. At the same time, the liquidation funds, of 50 pct, applied to registration taxes and to the fund regarding the Insolvency Proceedings Bulletin, of 10 pct, applied to registration fees.