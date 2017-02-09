grindeanu

Monica-Laura Ion, the new Cabinet Director of Prime Minister Grindeanu

Monica-Laura Ion was appointed Cabinet Director of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, by decision of the PM.

Monica-Laura Ion has rank of secretary of state and will unfold activity within the Premier’s own working staff.

At the same time, Simona-Gabriela Baltag was assigned counselor at the Prime Minister’s Cabinet.

Through another decision by Sorin Grindeanu, Ionica Sfetcu was installed deputy president, undersecretary of state with the National Authority for Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety (ANSVSA).

The decisions of Premier Grindeanu were published on Wednesday in the Official Journal.

