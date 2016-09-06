MEP Monica Macovei came on Tuesday at the Bucharest Bar to be heard regarding her request for exclusion of the former PM Victor Ponta from advocacy.

“I want the law to be applied, I don’t have anything to do with the person of Ponta. Victor Ponta entered the Bucharest Bar being exempted from the exam for the reason that he had a doctor title. The doctor title was withdrawn by the Minister of Education, therefore he cannot be a lawyer anymore. A legal solution, for instance, could be that the Bar, given the symmetry of the administrative documents, should withdraw the exemption from exam and he not be able to be a lawyer unless he will give the exam. Let him give exam like other lawyers”, stated Monica Macovei at her arrival to the Bar headquarter, according to agerpres.ro.

Monica Macovei also said that Victor Ponta will try to seem a victim until the parliamentary elections and that she appreciates as irrelevant the fact that the former PM appealed to the Court against the order of the Minister of Education by which the doctor title was withdrawn to him.

Macovei asked the Dean of the Bucharest Bar by written request to exclude Ponta from advocacy, claiming that he became a lawyer without giving an exam, since he was a holder of a “Doctor of Law” diploma, which was withdrawn to him.

“I ask you the immediate exclusion of Mr. Victor Ponta from the Bucharest Bar, for the reason that he became a lawyer without giving an exam, as a holder of the “Doctor of Law” diploma. The doctor title was withdrawn to him by the Minister of Education, based on the final decision stating that his work was plagiarized, so that Mr. Ponta does not fulfill anymore the legal requirements to practice as a lawyer”, stated Monica Macovei in the request addressed to the Dean of the Bucharest Bar.

MEP reminded that in January 2015 she also filed a written request to the Bucharest Bar asking for Vistor Ponta’s exclusion from the advocacy “following his notice addressed on December 16, 2014, to the Rectorate of the University of Bucharest mentioning ‘his withdrawal for the doctor title granted in 2013 by the University of Bucharest’, but the Bucharest Bar didn’t decided anything in this regard, announcing that it waits for the UB to accept or reject the ‘withdrawal’ for the title of Doctor of Law”.

“Now, based on the final decision of withdrawing the title of Doctor of Law, through the Order of the Minister of Education and on the Law regarding the organization and practice of the advocacy, I ask you to immediately exclude Mr. Victor Viorel Ponta from the Bucharest Bar, in order to comply with the law”, mentioned Macovei.

The former PM attended to the meeting held on August 31.

“The Council is formed by people who know very well the legal provisions, I didn’t need to convince them or to speak very much. They had the texts in front of them and I believe that, in terms of law, things are 100 percent clear. Otherwise, I regret that institutions having no connection to politics, and the Bar doesn’t have any connection with politics, it’s a democratic institution having another scope of activity, is used by Mrs. Macovei to make you have news. Other arguments than the law couldn’t be invoked in the front of the Bar. In front of the Bar’s leaders, legal arguments are the one that count, and the legal arguments are clear and obvious”, stated Victor Ponta at that time.

“Ms. Macovei has asked to be invited to the next Council meeting in order to uphold her request. The Bucharest Bar’s Council agreed, consequently we will resume the debates on September 6. The group of council members tasked with drafting a report on the legal issues raised by this request has filed a report that the Bar’s Council has approved; at the same time, lawyer Victor Ponta was invited and he defended his position and answered the Council members’ questions. (…) A decision will be taken when the Council will consider that the aspects that have to do with Ms. Macovei’s explanations and with the explanations of the members of the Council have been clarified,” Ion Dragnea, Dean of the Bucharest Bar, stated back then.