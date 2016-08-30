Monsignor Francisco-Javier Lozano, Chantal Moreno decorated by president Iohannis

Monsignor Francisco-Javier Lozano, Titular Archbishop of Penafiel and Apostolic Nuncio Emeritus to Romania in 2007- 2015, and Chantal Moreno, director of the Regional Office for Central and Eastern Europe of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) in 2014 – 2016, were decorated by Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday.

In appreciation of his contribution to the development and deepening of the bilateral relationship between Romania and the Holy See, the President of Romania bestowed the National Order Faithful Service in rank of Grand Cross on Monsignor Francisco-Javier Lozano.

Also, in appreciation of her personal contribution to the promotion of the Francophone values in our region, as well as for the enhancement of Romania’s regional leadership within the International Organisation of La Francophonie, Iohannis awarded a National Order for Merit in rank of Commodore to Chantal Moreno (photo).

The decorations were awarded at the proposal of Romania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Lazar Comanescu.