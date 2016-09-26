“Morarita is really you!”: The contest-campaign that Panovia S.A. dedicates to the strudels lovers

“Morarita is really you!” is the slogan with which, for the first time, the Panovia S.A. company, the owner of the pastry brand Morarita (eng.-woman at work in a mill), wishes to gather around the table all the enthusiasts of sweet snacks, delicious and easy to prepare.

Behind this first contest-campaign in the history of Morarita is the belief that every consumer, regardless of age, gender, lifestyle or prowess in the kitchen, can create a sweet preparation that will surprise the loved ones in different contexts:

“We live in the century of speed and a good part of the Romanians do not have time to prepare sweets. By launching this campaign, we want to increase the community around the Morarita brand, an authentic Romanian brand, offering a sweet product with quick cooking, which can be eaten at any time of day as a dessert or as a snack. Spending less time in the kitchen, our customers will enjoy many moments with their loved ones”, says Sabin Martoiu, CEO Panovia, on the philosophy behind the project “Morarita it’s really you.”

The star-product of the campaign is the Morarita strudel, in the company’s portfolio in 2015, available in stores in 5 varieties of sweet – cheese and raisins, pumpkin, yogurt and strawberries, apples and berries. The strudel comes with baking paper in pack, it is prepared within 30 minutes and can be eaten plain or with various toppings, according to the taste.

About the challenge ‘’Morarita it’s really you’’

The “Morarita is really you!” contest runs from 15 September to 15 December 2016 and proposes 13 prizes that worth 500 lei, given weekly throughout the campaign, by drawing lots. The Grand Prize, worth 10,000 lei, will be offered to the absolute winner of the challenge “Morarita is really you!” at the end of the campaign, just before Christmas.

To enter the contest, those who accept the challenge of Morarita must capture a photo or video material in a funny context in which they consumed a Morarita strudel. The created material, accompanied by a brief description of the story behind it, will be uploaded on the website www.morarita.ro. Making use of the social networks, the participants will try to gather as many votes for their material, votes that will place them higher in the race for the Grand Prize.

At the beginning of each week of the contest, all of them who have enrolled their materials in the previous week will automatically enter the prize draw for the week, worth 500 lei, regardless of the number of the obtained votes. In the final competition for the Grand Prize will enter, only the 5 most voted materials throughout the campaign. They will be evaluated by a special jury and the most creative, original and compelling material, while complying with the campaign rules, will be deemed the winner.

The competition entries can be made until December 15, and more details about participation, prizes and regulation are available on the website and in the Morarita social media , and at the shelves, in the network of shops that are selling the products.

About Panovia S.A

Since 2004, Panovia manufactures and distributes a wide range of frozen products, addressing to the retail and commercial segments (HORECA): sheets of pie, pastry dough, pates, buttered croissants, and strudels with various fillings.

“The Pastry tasted by the Romanians” – the released motto by Panovia at the 10th anniversary of existence – represents the attachment of the company to the Romanian consumers and rely on the creativity and ingenuity with which the team is working to anticipate the needs of a market where the demand for pastry products has risen, and the traditional methods can not provide the necessary quantities.

The Panovia team includes pastry masters, technologists and experienced bakers, who combine the tradition with the modern technology to make pastries, bakery and viennoiserie.