More and more PSD branches are asking the National Executive Committee to exclude Mihai Chirica from the party

Social Democrats from Constanta, Dolj and Valcea decided on Wednesday afternoon, in meetings of the County Executive Committees, to ask National Executive Committee (CExN) to exclude Iasi Mayor Mihai Chirica (photo) from the party, or to dismiss him as Vice President of the party. Social Democrats also sent a supporting message for the Grindeanu Government, reasserting their unconditional support for Liviu Dragnea at the party’s leadership.

PSD Alba wants disciplinary sanctions for the Iasi Mayor for his public statements

The County Executive Committee of PSD Alba decided on Wednesday evening to support Sorin Grindeanu and PSD President Liviu Dragnea, proposing at the same time disciplinary sanctions for the Iasi Mayor Mihai Chirica, for “the non-statutory manner in which he made several public statements expressing personal standpoints”.

According to a press release issued by PSD Alba, following consultations of the members of the organization’s County Executive Committee, on Wednesday evening were adopted three important resolution referring to supporting the Grindeanu Government, party’s President Liviu Dragnea and disciplinary sanctions for the Iasi Mayor Mihai Chirica, for “the non-statutory manner in which he made several public statements expressing personal standpoints”.

“Given the recent internal and international events, for strengthening the internal structures of PSD, PSD Alba appreciates that President Liviu Dragnea is the only who can maintain the unity of the party and who can guarantee the continuation of the government. Internal fights can only make the government vulnerable, which is our opponents’ wish, even it leads to political instability and affects Romania’s position. As long as Liviu Dragnea will rule the party, together with a united team, the Social Democrat Party will have the necessary competence and force to conduct a performant political activity and government”, shows PSD Alba’s press release.

Social Democrats from Alba also decided to offer their whole support for the party leader, President Liviu Dragnea, which they claim that “he had a major role both in preparing the PD Government Program and in winning the general elections of December, 2016”.

“President Dragnea made permanent efforts and he succeeded to maintain the unity of the party in crucial moments, and maintaining the internal cohesion and winning the elections are mainly are due to him in a great extent. PSD Alba County Organization also offers its unconditional support to PM Sorin Grindeanu and his governmental team in implementing the government program”, also shows the quoted press release.

Social Democrats from Dolj ask the National Executive Committee to exclude Catalin Ivan and Mihai Chirica from PSD

Social Democrats from Dolj decided on Wednesday afternoon, in the County Executive Committee, to exclude Iasi Mayor Mihai Chirica from PSD. Also, in a resolution by which they requested a meeting of the National Executive Committee, the PSD Dolj members asked for MEP Catalin Ivan’s exclusion from the party.

The members of the County Executive Committee of PSD Dolj convened on Wednesday afternoon to ask for sanctions for those who criticize PSD outside the party.

“We have requested a meeting of the National Executive Committee and the triggering of the exclusion proceedings of Mr. Chirica Mihai, the Iasi Mayor, the party’s Vice President. He can only be excluded by PSD’s CEX. There were colleagues in the room asking for the resolution to also include the request for MEP Catalin Ivan’s exclusion, for the same reasons. We can’t pull different ways. If they want to criticize the party, they should do it inside the party, they should say what has to be done, instead of talking outside the party, trying to capitalize their own electoral capital, stated Claudiu Manda, PSD Dolj President, in a press conference.

In her turn, Lia Olguta Vasilescu, Vice President of the PSD national organization, stated that Chirica has already exceeded a limit by his statements.

“A mayor is legitimized by what he is doing, or in some cases, when he doesn’t have much to show, by populism. I believe there’s a limit that is already exceeded. I am also a critic, but inside the party, when you criticize outside, it’s obvious you don’t wish the good of the party, and from my point of view, Mr. Chirica was obviously wrong”, Lia Olguta Vasilescu stated.

PSD Valcea leadership proposes Mihai Chirica’s exclusion on the ground that he breached the party’s statute by his statements

The County Executive Committee of PSD Valcea proposes the exclusion of the Vice President Mihai Chirica from the party, “for the reason that he breached the PSD Statute by his statements”, according to a press release published by the county organization on Wednesday evening. The Social Democrats from Valcea “reassert their total support and help” for Liviu Dragnea and for the Government led by Sorin Grindeanu.

“The County Executive Committee of PSD Valcea has adopted a position related to the proposal of excluding Vice President Chirica Mihai from PSD, for the reason that he breached the PSD Statute by his statements”, announces PSD Valcea in a press release published on Wednesday evening, after the meeting of the leading body of the county organization.

According to the same document, within the meeting of the County Executive Committee of PSD Valcea, held on Wednesday evening at Ramnicu Valcea, the Social Democrats in this county adopted a resolution by which the PSD Valcea County Organization “reasserts its total support and help for the PSD President” Liviu Dragnea, and a resolution by which “they express their support for the PM Sorin Grindeanu and the PSD-ALDE Government resulted from the democratic express of the vote that took place on December 11, 2016”.

On Tuesday, PSD Dambovita, an organization led by Senator Adrian Tutuianu, published a standpoint by which it reasserts it support for Liviu Dragnea and for the Government led by Sorin Grindeanu.

Unlike their party colleagues from Valcea, the Social Democrats from Valcea didn’t explicitly asked for Mihai Chrica’s exclusion from the party, but they asked to the PSD leading bodies to discuss the Iasi Mayor’s attitude related to the measures of the Government lead by Sorin Grindeanu.

PSD Constanta has voted for Chirica’s dismissal as the party’s Vice President: We unconditionally support Liviu Dragnea

PSD Constanta retracts from the PSD Iasi President Mihai Chirica’s statements, the leadership of the organization voting for his dismissal as the party’s Vice President at national level. The Social Democrats from Constanta also sent a supporting message for the Grindeanu Government and they reasserted their unconditional support for Liviu Dragnea at the party’s leadership.

According to a press release issued by PSD Constanta, the County Executive Committee of the organization, convened in an enlarged meeting, adopted three resolutions on supporting the Grindeanu Government, supporting PSD President Liviu Dragnea and related to the statements of the President of the PSD Iasi county organization.

“PSD Constanta unanimously sends a supporting message for the Government led by Sorin Grindeanu and for the implementation of the government program with which the Social Democrat Party has won the trust of the Romanian people and their vote in the elections of December 11, 2016. PSD Constanta unconditionally supports Liviu Dragnea as the President of the party and it absolutely retracts from the statement made by Mr. Mihai Chirica, unanimously voting the proposal of dismissing him from the position of the PSD Vice President at national level” shows the quoted press release.

Mihai Chirica: For me, it was very important to save PSD’s image in the Iasi community

In what concerns him, Iasi Mayor Mihai Chirica defends himself against all the accusations, claiming that his latest standpoints were motivated by the wish “to save” PSD’s image in the community he represents. “For me, it was very important to save the party’s image in the Iasi community. It is the second community in Romania, you cannot go out on the street and be indicated every time by people who voted for you. You are obligated morally, intellectually and in all views to say it’s not what represents us and that we have to correct it quickly” Chirica explained his public position on adopting GEO 13/2017, in a statement published on Wednesday by the radio channel Viva FM, according to Agerpres.

The mayor said that Social Democrats must implement the government program they assumed, because otherwise they will lose any credibility. “Only a radical measure helps you to get out of a crisis. We need a permanent communication, so that we prove that we are interested in this government. It is the most revolutionary government program of the last 20 years. We cannot afford to fail implementing it, because if we fail, no one will ever believe us” Mihai Chirica explained.

MEP Catalin Ivan on the exclusion from PSD: “It’s at least funny”

PSD MEP Catalin Ivan, who had previous conflicts with the party’s leadership, also reacted, in a statement for stiripesurse.ro, to the proposal of excluding him from the party.

“It’s a joke. I think they finished to solve all the other problems and they didn’t know what else to decide. I have nothing to comment” Ivan stated. He added that he will be present at a possible meeting of the PSD leadership in which his exclusion from the party could be discussed. “Absolutely everything that I said is public and can be analyzed. I don’t think there’s something outside the party or causing any kind of image damages to the party”, said the MEP.

Being asked if he was reproached for anything inside the party regarding his latest public opinions, Catalin Ivan stated that there was nothing to be reproached.

“I don’t know what could be reproached to me. I believe those from Dolj are not informed and they don’t know the battles we have at European level to fix what still can be fixed. I believe they are misled. All my statements are public, they can be checked. The one from RFI, and the one from Adevarul Live also. If there is something from what I said that could be considered to be against the party… Not only that I am in the party, but I am one of the few people who fight for the party in this period, both internationally and inside the country. Well, let’s say it was a lack of communication. They weren’t sufficiently informed and they took this decision. They will change their mind for sure. I think they have a problem with Mihai Chirica and they thought to include me in the package also. I don’t understand why they should have anything against Mihi Chirica, but this is another subject. But to propose my exclusion, too, is at least funny” stated the MEP for stiripesurse.ro.