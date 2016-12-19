More than 20 public figures pedal to support children with autism

More than 20 public figures, bloggers and journalists, have pedaled Saturday and Sunday in support of children with autism within the “Pedal to good works” campaign organised by the Help Autism Association.

“We want to raise money for children with autism. For a child with autism needs between 2 hours and 8 hours of therapy a day and an hour of therapy costs 40 lei, through this campaign we basically want to provide financial support for families who have children suffering from autism, but also to make people aware of what a child with autism means and that, with the help of therapy, the child can be integrated in society just like a normal child,” Help Autism Association representative Laura Iacobescu said.

Participants have pedaled 30 minutes each on a stationary bike placed at the main entrance of the Sun Plaza shopping center. The start was given by blogger Andra Nicula. Gianina Corondan, Diana Black (blogger), Bogdan Alexandrescu (Chef Dexter), Andi Bruner (sports and campaign for children promoter), Paul Georgescu (fastest Romanian who crossed the English Channel without neoprene suit), Daniela Bojinca (blogger), Carmen Albisteanu (blogger), Laura Lazar (chair of the Help Autism Association), Lauretiu Bocai (Help Autism), Gabriela Malutcu (blogger) pedaled on Saturday.

On the second day of the campaign the following public figures have pedaled: actress Cristina Cioran, Ioana Nicolescu (blogger), Oana Botezatu (journalist), Loredana Ailincai (journalist), Alex Craciun (journalist), Veronica Soare (blogger), Daniela Bojinca (blogger), Marius Chivu (writer), Adrian Ion (CSM Bucharest rugby team captain), Lucian Ionita (journalist), Laura Ivancioiu (journalist) and Andi Bruner (sports and campaign for children promoter).

“All these public figures pedal to draw attention to the problem of autism and to convince, to invite the public passing through the hypermarket to donate for children with autism,” said Laura Iacobescu.

She said that in Romania in 2015 there were over 8,000 people with autism registered, but the real number is closer to 30,000, according to the figures supplied by NGOs involved in autism awareness and symptom relief campaigns.

Besides stationary bike an urn is was set-up where people could donate any amount they wish. If they donated a minimum of 40 lei, namely enough to cover one hour of therapy, in return they received a Christmas tree decoration, according to the organisers.