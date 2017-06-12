More than 2,500 test runs of Start-Up Nation’s electronic application this weekend

There have been over 2,500 test runs of the Start-Up Nation program’s electronic application, which is practically a quarter of the maximum number of potential beneficiaries of the program, Minister for Business, Commerce and Entrepreneurship Alexandru Petrescu wrote on his Facebook page.

“More than 2,500 test runs have been recorded in less than 3 days (as of Friday, June 9, 10:00 hrs, till Sunday, June 11, at 16:00hrs). This is practically one quarter of the maximum number of potential recipients of the Start-Up Nation Program, showing on the one hand the high interest in the program, but also that the electronic application performs well, and all the modules are functional and easy to use,” Alexandru Petrescu wrote.

The Start-Up Nation Program, which will become active on June 15 at 10:00hrs, has an allocation of 1.7 billion lei from national budget sources and European funds; the maximum amount for one beneficiary is 200,000 lei.

Program enrollment will be publicly open for 30 days starting June 15, 2017, when the prospective recipients will enter their business plans online.

The main goal of the program is to stimulate the establishment of new small and medium-sized enterprises, to improve the start-ups’ economic performance and to facilitate their access to financing. This year, Start-Up Nation plans to fund 10,000 new businesses that will create at least 10,000 new jobs.