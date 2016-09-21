More than 40 movies will be screened at the Bucuresti Docuart Fest’s 5th edition

The official selection of the Romanian documentary movie festival Bucuresti Docuart Fest 2016, which will take place this autumn, has been done, according to the organizers.

In the 3 sections of the competition (the main section, the student section and the TV documentary), there have been selected 25 titles. They will be brought to the people in Bucharest between September 27 – October 2 at the Eforie Cinema and the Peasant Museum’s Cinema – Horia Bernea Studio, within the 5the edition of the Romanian documentary’s festival.

“I knew there are a lot of documentary movies made in Romania, and yet I was surprised to see the large number of registrations. We had from where to choose, and that can be seen in the final selections – all the sections have been well represented, the quality has increased especially at the student’s sections and at the TV productions. While in the previous years, most of the registered documentaries were observational, going to make me declare myself saturated, this year I could see a lot of unclassifiable rockumentaries, hybrid documentaries, inquiry and essays. We have confirmations and revelations. However, the 6 days of screenings of the festival will certify the vitality of this genre which was neglected around here until recently”, stated Anca Gradinariu, film criticist and member of the preselection committee.

The official selection regarded more than 70 documentaries registered in this spring, being performed by a preselection jury consisting in the film criticists Mihai Fulger, Anca Gradinariu and Florin Barbu, who joined the festival since its 2nd edition.

“The Romanian documentary movement itself becomes an industry. The more than 70 films registered demonstrate the vitality and the diversity of the subject approached by the debutant film directors, as well as by the renowned ones. Documentary has become ‘the poor relative of the fiction’, a more and more appreciated and popular genre”, stated Daniela Apostol, the director of the festival.

Besides these 25 movies which are going to pass through a new judging process, Docuart Fest brings 20 screenings outside the competition, debates, master class sessions and activities which will be announced together with the official program of the six-day event.

Bucuresti Docuart Fest is organized by Docuart, being co-funded by the Ministry of Culture through the Acces program, and by the National Council of the Cinematography, after the selection performed at the funding competitions.

The access in the documentary’s world is free.