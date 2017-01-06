Moving Van Gogh exhibition at Cantacuzino Castle, open until January 15

“Moving Van Gogh”, the unique exhibition opened at Cantacuzino Castle in Busteni, was extended to visitors by mid-January, 2017. The decision has been taken by the organizers, given that more than 18,000 people have shown interest by the end of the last year to be witness to a contemporary project leading the visitor between reality and fiction. For those who couldn’t come last year to see the works of the fantastic world of can Gogh, exhibited in one of the most spectacular touristic destinations in Prahova – the Cantacuzino Castle in Busteni -, they have this luck right from the beginning of 2017.

The “Moving Van Gogh” exhibition, an exhibition of photogravures of the famous painter, has been opened on July 15, 2016. Actually, at the Cantacuzino Castle continues to be open, for the first time in Romania, a rare collection of photogravures with drawings of Vincent Van Gogh, several works made in black and white being exhibited in two rooms; some of them represent the sketches of paintings that later became famous. The idea started from a number of photogravures made in 1892, an ancient, rare collection made in Holland. Visitors step for the first time in Vincent Van Gogh’s world at the first floor of the castle, in the art gallery, where there are two rooms specially arranged for the exhibition of the photogravures, subsequently having another surprise – interactive rooms.

The works exhibited in the castle in Busteni come from Germany, while the interactive works have been made by Romanian companies, being an exhibition that combines modern with technology and classic. The exhibition develops on two levels, visitors having the opportunity to see the classical part of the artist, where they observe the photogravures, and then they discover his colored world through the interactive rooms.

Specifically, the stars, the sky and the enigmatic swirls in the “Starry Night” work of the Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh, as well as the famous sunflower in his works come to life in the interactive exhibition “MOVING van Gogh”, where a hologram of the artist will welcome the art lovers. Thus the Art Gallery of the Cantacuzino Castle will present, until January 15, its fourth important exhibition including animations, screenings, audio-video installations and a hologram of the great Dutch painter, being a contemporary project leading the visitor between reality and fiction. Three interactive rooms, more than 300 animated sunflowers dancing in the rhythm of the visitors’ steps, as well as a hologram of van Gogh are only a few of the central elements that ca be discovered in the “Moving van Gogh” exhibition.

Moreover, for an alternative experience, Cantacuzino Castle Art Gallery has created special areas where, through several gadgets, visitors can paint and recreate photogravures and famous works of the artist. Another attractive issue of the exhibition is represented by VAN GOGH-THEK, a space that is specially arranged, where there will be screened documentaries about the life and work of the Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh. Cantacuzino Castle Art Gallery has been founded in 2015, its first exhibition being dedicated to the Spanish painter Salvador Dali. Then, there have been exhibited graphic works of the artists Pablo Picasso and Marc Chagall, the three exhibitions being visited by more than 50,000 people. But the castle itself is a real attraction, the monument that became historical, being one of the most modern buildings in Europe when it was inaugurated. In 2010, the Castle has been opened for visiting, and since then, it became one of the most important attractions in the Prahova Valley.

Having a high architectural, historical, documentary and artistic value, the building has been made in 1911, at the request of the Prince Gheorghe Grigore Cantacuzino’s, also named the Nabob, former Romanian minister from 1899 to 1990 and from 1904 to 1907. Built in neo-Romanian style, the castle is surrounded by a park whose alleys lead the visitors to waterfalls, fountains, as well as to a cave. It was made of stone and brick according to the plans of the architect Grigore Cerchez, having an area of 3,148 sq. m. The interior of the building has a strong romantic aspect, visitors being amazed by the “waste” of beauty; the stained glass, the stucco marble, the consoles, the ceilings with apparent painted beams, the wooden, stone or wrought iron railings, the hardware casted in bronze and richly garnished, represent a masterpiece of the artistic craft. Moreover, the fireplaces garnished with polychrome mosaics add more beauty to the ambiance of the noble residence, increasing the building’s value. T

o be mentioned that the castle also has a collection of heraldic representing the blazons of the boyars’ families that had an affinity with the Cantacuzino family, as well as a frieze of votive paintings with illustrious members of the Cantacuzino family of the Muntenia branch.

The castle can be visited from Monday to Thursday, between 10.00 and 18.00, and from Friday to Sunday, between 10.00 and 19.00.

The entry is made on an hourly basis, namely: for visiting the castle or the castle-the Van Gogh exhibition bundle: 10.05; 11.05; 12.05; 13.05.; 14.05; 15.05; 16.05; 17.05; 18.05.

Only visiting the Van Gogh exhibition: 10.35; 11.35; 12.35; 13.35; 14.35; 15.35; 16.35; 17.35; 18.35. The fees are: for castle and exhibition: adults – 45 RON/one person; pensioners – 35RON/one person; students – 35 RON/one person; children from 13 to 18 – 25 RON/one person; children from 6 to 12 – 17 RON/one person; children under 6 – free entry. Exhibition only: adults – 30 RON/one person; pensioners – 25 RON/one person; students – 25 RON/one person; children from 13 to 18 – 20 RON/one person; children from 6 to 12 – 16 RON/one person.