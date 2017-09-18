MP Dan Barna, the first candidate enrolled in the race for USR’s presidency

MP Dan Barna is the first candidate enrolled in the race for the presidency of the Save Romania Union (USR), which will take place on the occasion of the Congress held on October 28; the announcement was made on Saturday, in a press conference organized after the meeting of the National Council of the party. The current interim leader of the party, Elek Levente, said that he thought not to run, and the only circumstance in which he would do it would be if he would have the impression that the persons wishing to become the Chairman of the party could divide the party.

“I’ve already told my colleagues my intention to run for the party’s presidency, probably next days I will file my formal application, too” announced MP Dan Barna on Saturday, in a press conference.

On the other hand, the Interim Chairman of the party, Elek Lavente, mentioned that, for the moment, he will not enroll in the competition for the party’s presidency.

“I thought not to run. I do not wish to run, and the possibility to change my option is only if the candidates who will enroll in the competition will make me the impression that they want to divide the party or to direct it to an orbit that I wouldn’t want. In that circumstance, I would assume a candidacy and I would enter the competition” Elek Levente stated.

The applications for the USR Chairman can be submitted until September 30; the congress for the election of the party’s Chairman will be held on October 28.