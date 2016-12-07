Mr. Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Vice-Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan: Kazakh-Romanian Intergovernmental Commission – an important component in the development of the bilateral cooperation

Unde-s doi puterea creşte

(Romanian proverb)

As you know, this year is the year of jubilee for the Republic of Kazakhstan. On 16th December, we will celebrate the 25th anniversary of our independence. These years haven’t passed in vain for us, for a quarter of a century we have managed to create a country that has a word to say on the international scene and is a reliable partner for the international community.

As a country, that follows a multi-vector foreign policy, Kazakhstan pays special attention to the development of the relations with the countries from the European Union. One of the key partners of Astana for the European direction is Bucharest. By the way, on January 1, 2017, Romania will mark 10 years since its adherence to the European Union. I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate your country on this jubilee and to wish it further prosperity within the European family.

In July next year, we will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. During this period, there have been achievements and significant expansion and strengthening of the bilateral dialogue in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

Our relations has always been built on the principles of partnership, whereas the mutual interests, close views on the topical regional and global issues have always been taken into account.

The favorable political dialogue has a positive impact on the economic cooperation between the two countries.

The main directions of the Kazakh-Romanian trade and economic cooperation are energy, machinery, metallurgy, transport and logistics, as well as light industry.

I would like to note in this regard that one of the most important instruments of bilateral relations since 1996 has been the Kazakh-Romanian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation.

To date, the Commission has held 12 meetings, the last of which took place just recently, on October 12, 2016 in Astana.

In the ‘90s, Kazakhstan’s exports to Romania consisted of coal, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, cotton, and chemical products. In its turn, Romania supplied us with oil, petrochemicals, metallurgical, power plant, construction and road equipment, large-scale consumption goods, agricultural machinery, automobiles and buses, food-processing equipment.

As for now, the basis of Kazakhstan’s exports to Romania represents oil and oil products, and Romania delivers on our market components for the building sector, pharmaceutical products, sugar, machinery and mechanical devices.

As we noted, the variety of products supplied indicates that the parties are constantly in search of real possibilities of development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

As co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Commission, I have to mention that during the years of our cooperation, it became a compulsory mechanism and platform for a thorough discussion of issues related to bilateral collaboration. Topics addressed during the meetings of the Commission are reflected in intergovernmental documents, joint activities, initiations and resolutions of a few issues.

A great importance is given to enhancing cooperation between the business communities, small and medium-sized enterprises of the two countries, as well as the development of interregional cooperation.

The first joint venture, which was registered in March 1997, was the LLP Concorde Kazak. The major directions of its activities were trading, procurement, export and import operations, commercial and brokerage activities. At the same time in both countries, there are more than 50 joint ventures operating in the sphere of trade, industrial and civil construction, furniture production, garments and footwear, as well as the pharmaceutical manufacturing and oil and gas field.

A successful example of Kazakh-Romanian cooperation, if talking about investment activities, is the company “KMG International”, which holds a significant share on the Romanian market and operates in North-Eastern Europe. Investments of the National Company “KazMunayGas” in “KMG International” have achieved 3.8 billion USD, of which 2 billion USD are direct investments in the Romanian economy. KMG International is one of the largest taxpayers in the country (over 1 billion USD) and the employer for more than 6 thousand people. Besides, there are around 50 thousand people, who directly depend on the company, among whom are suppliers, contractors, partners, etc.

Unfortunately, at the moment the company encounters difficulties in its activities, but I am confident that the current harsh situation will be solved in the near future.

I would also like to note that on January 13, 2016, in Bucharest, there has been a presentation and the first meeting of the renewed Kazakh-Romanian bilateral Chamber of Commerce, which tasks include the development and strengthening of cooperation between the business circles of the two countries, as well as assistance, support and recommendation to the mutual economic projects.

The positive trends in developing of bilateral relations in the cultural and humanitarian field, as well as the legal base between the two countries keep expanding and updating.

Thus, the economic links between Kazakhstan and Romania keep developing successfully and have great prospects. Over the years, a solid foundation has been laid for expanding bilateral cooperation and strengthening inter-regional relations, both Kazakhstan and Romania have proved ready for a broad and constructive dialogue in all fields.

It should be emphasized that our possibilities still have a strong potential, and therefore I express hope for their successful development for the benefit of our countries and peoples.

On a concluding note, I would like to congratulate all Kazakhs living in Romania, with the 25th Anniversary of Independence of our country, and the Romanians with the upcoming Christmas holidays.