Municipal mayors officially consulted over funding programmes managed by Regional Development Ministry

Minister of Regional Development, Public Administration and European Funds, Deputy PM Paul Stanescu and Minister-delegate for European Funds Marius Nica on Monday had a meeting with representatives of the Association of Romania’s Municipalities, the Association of Romania’s Towns and Cities, as well as representatives of administrative-territorial units.

“The meeting focused on the financing programmes and areas thereof managed by the Ministry of Regional Development. Also discussed were the simplification of procedures for the absorption of European funds, future calls for projects for which territorial-administrative units may qualify, the funding of the administrative-territorial units, balancing local budgets and solutions for district heating,” the Ministry of Regional Development, Public Administration and European Funds (MDRAPFE) said in a press statement released on Monday.

The MDRAPFE representatives presented the identified solutions for the issues raised by the programmes under their coordination, saying that they will respond to the requests made by the participants in the meeting.

“The event continued the series of meetings organised to ensure constant dialogue between the central and the local public administrations, as collaboration for the sustainable development of the country is one of the ministry’s priorities,” according to the statement.

MDRAPFE is said to currently consider in an interministerial consultation procedure a draft government decision concerning the allocation of funds to ensure the continuity of the public service of centralised district heating for individuals.