Namaste India: New edition of Indian Culture Festival kicks off in Bucharest

National Village Museum “Dimitrie Gusti” is hosting until June 25 the outdoor festival that makes the Romanian village a place available for a dialogue with the Indian civilization.

“Namaste India” Festival aims to become a bridge between Indian culture and other cultures of the world – Romanian, French, English, Pakistani, African cultures – through performances, movie screenings, exhibitions, workshops and meetings.

This year’s edition will explore the idea of the national identity, cultural values, tradition and continuity, cultural revaluation, intercultural cooperation, membership and roots, social inclusion. The activities included in the festival are a way to discover Indian culture, valorizing at the same time our own culture, the period chosen for holding the event including two important days for the national identity of each of the two countries: the Yoga International Day, officially recognized by UN in 2014 (June 21st) and celebrated worldwide, and the International Day of the Romanian Blouse (June 24), celebrated in the country and in the Romanian diaspora communities.

Bans and djembe concerts

The traditional products fair, Gujarat-specific handicrafts, music and dance performances, book launches, henna painting, yoga classes, medical consultations provided by an Ayurveda specialist, Hindi and Sanskrit courses, creative workshops for children and adults, as well as tasting flavored gourmet products will bring the Indian summer to the Romanian village.

The opening of the photo exhibitions “Sacred India” & “Archiva” of the artist Amit Pasricha will take place on June 17, at 15.00. It will be followed by the classical dance performance “Kathak&Amour”, presented by Namrrta Raai and by the concert held by Side Partition, a British pop-rock fusion music band formed by Indian, Pakistani and English youngsters.

On June 18, India meets Africa in a bans and djembe concert. Next performance will be Kalbeliya, a music and dance performance specific to the nomad communities in the desert area of Rajasthan. Classical dance will end the program at the Village Museum by the launch of the Sanskrit Treaty of Dramaturgy “Natyashastra” in Romanian, followed by a Kathak classical dance show entitled “Sounds of Nature. Love for Divine”, concept and choreography by Carmen Pesantez & the Euterpe Art Center.