National Bank: Non-performing loans ratio down to 8.32 pct in June

The ratio of non-performing loans dropped in June 0.72 percentage points from the month before to 8.32 percent, according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

In a YoY comparison, the respective indicator was down by 2.98 percentage points.

The number of individuals with more than 30-day past due payments to banks and non-bank financial institutions was 1.1 percent up in June compared to the previous month, to 687,302.

Arrears by past due borrowers stood at over 8.05 billion lei, with arrears in domestic lei amounting to 3.12 billion and those in euro to the equivalent of 3.28 billion lei. By delay category, the highest figure is for payments more than 90 days past due, specifically 4.53 billion lei.

The total amount of outstanding household and corporate loans in lei registered in June 2017 is 5.769 billion lei, down 5.27 percent from May 2017, and the outstanding foreign currency loans went down by 2.7 percent to the equivalent of 6.683 billion lei, shows a BNR report.

Loans in domestic lei this June reached 136.7 billion lei (2.47 percent more than in the previous month), of which corporate loans accounted for 59.67 billion lei and household loans for 72.7 billion lei.

Foreign currency loans totaled the equivalent of 92.949 billion lei in June 2017 (1.35 percent higher than in May 2017), of which 46.17 billion lei in corporate loans and 43.97 billion lei in household loans.

At the end of June, the Bucharesters’ outstanding loans totaled 1.76 billion lei and the foreign currency equivalent of 2.86 billion lei. The total amount of RON-loans taken out in Bucharest was 48.828 billion lei and loans in foreign currency amounted to 44.403 billion lei.