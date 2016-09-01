National Bank of Romania’s foreign exchange reserves go up 0.94pct, to EUR 32,968 million

In August 2016, the National Bank of Romania’s (BNR) foreign exchange reserves went up 0.94pct, to EUR 32,968 million, compared to EUR 32,659 million registered on July 31, 2016, reads a BNR release sent to Agerpres on Thursday.

BNR registered in August EUR 790 million inflows representing inflows into the European Commission’s account (EUR 621 million), changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, inflows into the Ministry of Public Finance, a.s.o. Moreover, there were EUR 491 million outflows representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, interest and principal payments on foreign currency public debt a.s.o..

The gold stock remained unchanged at 103.7 tones. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to EUR 3,930 million.

The international reserves of Romania (foreign currencies and gold) on August 31, 2016 stood at EUR 36,898 million, compared to EUR 36,663 million on July 31, 2016.

During the month of September 2016, the payments due on public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency denominated debt amount to approximately EUR 207 million.