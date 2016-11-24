National Chamber Choir “Madrigal – Marin Constantin” has been awarded the title of Ambassador of Freedom, Hope and Peace, at the UN Palace in Geneva

National Chamber Choir “Madrigal – Marin Constantin” has been awarded the title of Ambassador of Freedom, Hope and Peace, being granted the “Jean Nussbaum and Eleanor Roosevelt” award. The distinction was granted at the UN Palace from Geneva, within the Global Summit for Religion, Peace and Security, held between November 23 and November 25, 2016.

“It’s a great honor to being awarded this distinction and to be officially considered as Ambassadors of Freedom, Hope and Peace. The award is an important symbol for our activity and for the tradition of the National Chamber Choir ‘Madrigal – Marin Constantin’, who has always put music in the service of the multicultural values and peace, disbanding any kind of borders. In the reality of the present, in which conflicts divide even the great powers of the world, such an award is an evidence that people from everywhere wish to live in a world in which music brings peace” stated Emil Pantelimon, the manager of the National Chamber Chamber Choir “Madrigal – Marin Constantin”.

On November 24, the choir conducted by Anna Ungureanu concerted in the presence of more than 140 UN ministers and ambassadors, in the great hall of the World Intellectual Property Organization. The concert was organized by the Permanent Mission of Romania attached to the United Nations, through the Romanian Ambassador to the United Nations, His Excellency Mr. Adrian Vierita, as well as by the International Association for the Defense of the Religious Liberty), through its representative, Mr. Liviu Olteanu. The event was held in honor of the world peace leaders, politicians, diplomats and iconic figures in the academic field, as well as of the NGOs invited to attend to the summit.

The Global Summit for Religion, Peace and Security is organized by the International Association for the Defense of the Religious Liberty and by the United Nations Office of Prevention of Genocide and Responsibility to Protect. On the occasion of this summit, the Association for the Defense of the Religious Liberty celebrates 70 years of existence.

National Chamber Choir “Madrigal – Marin Constantin”, the most appreciated local choral ensemble, is an emblem of the Romanian and universal musical life. Since its founding, in 1963, by the conductor Marin Constantin (1925-2011), the Madrigal Choir held over 4,100 concerts applauded by music lovers worldwide, thus imposing itself as a real “country brand”. It is the world standard of the chamber choral music, with a repertoire oriented to the European Renaissance, Byzantine music and contemporary Romanian and universal creation. The current conductor of the choir is Anna Ungureanu.