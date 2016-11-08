National Day military parade could take place at Triumphal Arch

The consolidation, restoration and preservation of the Triumphal Arch in northern Bucharest will be completed by 25 November, so that the preparations for the 1 December National Day military parade could take place there, on Monday said Bucharest City Mayor, Gabriela Firea, after visiting the site of this historic monument.

“We have the constructor’s guarantee that works will be completed on 25 November, at the latest, therefore – as I have discussed with representatives of the National Defence Ministry – preparations for the military parade could be performed in this zone three days in advance. There is no reason whatsoever for this objective not to be achieved, since I have signed the necessary additional papers, did all outstanding payments, mediated the conflicts that emerged over the course of the years among the constructor, the designer and the consultant. Works are almost done and the intention is clear, that is for anybody to visit the Triumphal Arch,” said Firea.

In this regard, she said that the Streets Administration will make pedestrian crossings and traffic lights so that the facility could be returned to the tourist package. She mentioned that the Triumphal Arch was consolidated with help from the European Union’s operational programme sustainable development, tourisms tourism promotion axis. Out of the total amount of 6.6 million euros, only 5 million euros proved to be eligible, with the rest being covered by the City Hall. In addition, the Bucharest Mayoralty has paid almost one million euros to complete these works, which put the total cost at 7.6 million euros.

Firea said that after the consolidation, the Triumphal Arch will be able to withstand an earthquake with a magnitude of over eight. The earthquake-resistant isolations had to be certified in Europe, and the procedure was rather long, the general mayor added.