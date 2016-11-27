National Day military parade rehearsals at Arch of Triumph

On Sunday, more than 3,000 soldiers and specialists from MoD, MoI and SRI, 250 military vehicles and 50 aircraft took part in the rehearsals for the National Day military parade, which will once again take place at the Arch of Triumph after two years in which the ceremonies were moved to the Constitution Square because of renovation works. Romanian Air Force F-16 fighter jets were seen for the first time by the public, overflying the parade at low level. The parade will also feature soldiers from allied and partner nations such as United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Republic of Moldova, Poland, Slovakia, Spain and the United States of America.

Defence Minister Mihnea Motoc announced on Friday on the occasion of rehearsals at the Ghencea Training Grounds that the parade will bring about some novelties, starting with the F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets, the new combat uniform, the Military Police vehicles and the new motorcycles for Special Operations.