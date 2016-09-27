National Day of Forests on 25 March, approved by Senate

The Senate adopted on Tuesday’s plenary session, the draft law regarding the setting up of a National Day of Forests, starting 2017, on 25 March.

According to the bill, the central public authority in charge with forestry, the administrators of the forests in public property of the state, the private forest districts, alongside the local public authorities and non-governmental organizations can arrange public events and activities dedicated to the celebration of the National Day of Forests.

The legislative proposal was initiated by Senator Octavian Bumbu and the following Deputies, MPs : Luminita Adam, Marian Avram, Ioan Chirtes, Tinel Gheorghe, Ion Melinte, Zisu Stanciu and Sorin Teju, who claim that the National Day of Forest fits the “Month of planting tree” interval, held between 15 March and 15 April.

“The month of planting tree, enforced in Romania by the article 81 of Law 46/2008 – Forestry Code, is one of the most important ecological and forestry events. It’s the period where the forests importance is underlined and also the role it has on maintaining the ecological balance. This celebration started in our country in 1902, when it was organized by Spiru Haret, then Minister of Public Instruction and Cults,” the statement pointed out.

The draft law has an ordinary character and the Senate approved it unanimously, as the First Chamber to be notified.